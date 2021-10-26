Hollywood will only continue its reboot-rewind phase as long as we adhere to it







253 Like the excitement for the latest Hollywood reboot movie Dune begins to fade, complaints remain. People worry that Hollywood is running out of ideas, that the creative minds are gone, and that they are trapped in seven rings of remakes and remasters for the rest of our lives. But for those with those worries, there’s good news: Hollywood will never be short of ideas. The problem is, remakes make a lot of money, and when the goal is to hit the list of the highest grossing movies of all time, the filmmakers are obviously going to create the movies that make them the most money. Disney has capitalized on millennial nostalgia over the past decade with live-action remakes of every classic Cinderella to Mulan movie, often with great controversy. Either way, these movies still make millions at the box office, which, regardless of the retractors, signals the movie industry that we want to see more. And that leads to the seemingly endless cycle of these reboots. It is more than valid to think that there are only spinoffs and reboots going on in our entertainment industry. Popular 1980s shows like Voltron and She-Ra have received modern reboots. Even hit shows from the 1990s, like Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, received reunion specials or reboots, respectively. All of these shows have received increased popularity in recent years due to the culture of memes and the nostalgia they bring. Even children’s shows are not safe; As the millennials became parents, beloved childhood shows like Blues Clues and Dora the Explorer got new faces and entire movies. As long as there are fans of popular franchises or characters like Batman, The Joker, and Spider-Man, Hollywood will continue to try to gain public attention with reboots. Surprisingly, music is also guilty of this remaking phase. In this case of course, it’s worth mentioning that remasters aren’t always about nostalgia. Remasters of beloved old albums such as Pink Floyds Dark Side of the Moon can provide richer sound to the original music that fans will enjoy. Other bands, like Armor For Sleep, have released a remastered version of their album What To Do When You Are Dead with demos and songs that weren’t included in their original 2005 album, providing a new experience for you. exciting listening. But we certainly don’t need a remaster of every Top 100 album from the ’80s and’ 90s, unless they offer something new for audiences. Audiences can very easily put the power of entertainment in their hands, and it’s as easy as putting your money into unique new movies that aren’t the same old story revamped for a new generation. Stellar films like Parasite and Knives Out have crafted original narratives that captivated audiences so much that they made it to the Oscars list in 2020. It proves that there is still a lot of money and fame to be made by original scenarios that the public adores. Your dollar is your vote, and film companies will invest more money in new projects if they notice that they aren’t making a profit on the big, fantastic reboots of movies that have been remade seven times since the 1950s. We don’t need another Home Alone, another A Star Is Born, or another spin-off from a 15-year-old TV show. We as consumers have the ability to tell Hollywood what we want to see with our money. Paying to go and watch movies made by new directors who tell new stories with new eyes will mean seeing more of these types of movies over time. There’s no shame in enjoying a reboot every now and then, but to break the cycle of repetition, we should refuse to rush to the same repackaged story and vote with our dollars for creativity as Hollywood does. muffled.

