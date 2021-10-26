African lions at Utah’s Hogle Zoo have fallen with COVID-19, zoo officials say.





Four of the Utah cats tested positive, while the fifth would not submit to a nasal swab. (Utah’s Hogle Zoo) Vulcan, a male African lion, is one of four lions at Utah’s Hogle Zoo who have tested positive for the delta variant of the coronavirus, zoo officials said on October 25, 2021. A Fifth Lion did not allow guardians to dab her nose, but it is assumed that she contracted it as well.

Four of the five African lions at Hogle Zoo in Utah have tested positive for the delta variant of the coronavirus and the fifth probably also contracted it, zoo officials said on Monday. The five lions initially showed symptoms of sneezing and coughing, the zoo said. Acting on the previous formation, four of them were Vulcan and Baron males, and females Nobu and Calliope voluntarily allowed the keepers to dab their noses. The fifth, a woman named Sela, did not allow a swab test. The swabs were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, who tested them and returned positive results for all four lions. Guardians assume Sela is also infected, a zoo spokesperson said. The lions continue to do well and are showing only slight signs, Bob Cisneros, associate director of animal care at Hogles, said in a statement. We are still hopeful that the infection will resolve itself and that they will recover naturally on their own. Zoo officials said they did not know how the lions contracted the virus. No known risk to the public African lions will remain on display at the zoo, officials said, as there is no known risk to the public. The lion habitat is an outdoor environment, mimicking what animals would experience in the wild. It allows a safe viewing distance while the main viewing areas are also enclosed by glass. Zoo staff are monitoring symptoms of the coronavirus around the zoo, and so far no other animal in the zoo’s care has shown signs of infection, officials said. We remain extremely careful and vigilant during the pandemic, with an emphasis on the safety of staff, guests and animals, said Nancy Carpenter, director of animal health. Hogle Zoo already had a rigorous animal protection plan with COVID-19 safety in mind, officials said. Zoo staff have increased cleaning procedures and the use of personal protective equipment, and the zoo also regulates staff contact with animals and monitors staff health, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Utah Department of Health and Salt Lake County Health. Department, Carpenter said. Masks are recommended for zoo visitors, especially in closed areas. Although the lions apparently contracted the coronavirus, a recent report from the Salt Lake County Health Department, which measured COVID-19 vaccine rates by zodiac sign, found that Salt Lake County residents born under Leo, the sign of the lion, had the most vaccine compliance, at 70%.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sltrib.com/news/2021/10/25/african-lions-utahs-hogle/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos