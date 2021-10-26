Entertainment
New Routine productivity app manages note taking and task management
Hello and welcome to the Daily Crunch on October 25, 2021. What daytime. We started with the announcement of a major multi-billion dollar tech deal and ended the trading day with the news that another tech company had reached the trillion dollar market capitalization threshold. Facebook also announced profits right after the bell, and TechCrunch dropped a slew of hardware reviews. Tiredness ? His On Monday. Alexis
The Top 3 TechCrunch
PayPal cancels the Pinterest agreement: So much for the fintech-social media rapprochement of the decade. US fintech giant PayPal has killed its potential Pinterest purchase. PayPal shares rose. Pinterest shares cratered. I guess our general skepticism about the deal wasn’t too much far from the market.
Tesla reaches a market capitalization of 1 T of dollars: You might have missed it, but Tesla is now worth more than Facebook these days, hitting the market for $ 1 billion in market cap today in regular trades, as the social network closed the day with a few tens of billions less. What drove Tesla’s earnings? Hertz, surprisingly enough.
Facebook misses revenue expectations, promises to report changes: After the bell today, Facebook announced its third quarter 2021 results, including a shortfall, earnings per share, and news that it intends to split its AR and VR revenue into a separate category at from now on. This last point is good news, although we appreciate the more detailed financial reports of Zuck’s entire Empire, now that we know the company can do it. Facebook shares are up slightly, if they are still under water from their Friday declines following the Snaps Q3 report.
Startups / VC
Before we really get started with all of our starter coverage, we have a new article from Unicorn Land: New York tech company Braze goes public. While not a unicorn when it was last raised, the company will almost certainly cross the $ 1 billion valuation mark when it debuts in public markets.
Let’s all salute our future commercial space: A consortium of companies comes together to build a commercial space station. Considering how quickly the ISS is showing its age, that’s a good thing. Sierra Space announced that Blue Origin and Boeing will join the team to send the [private space station] in orbit in the second half of the decade. We’re getting closer and closer to our long-awaited Bond villain future.
Selfbook raises capital, pivots towards commercial orientation: The pandemic has shaken a lot. Where we work. How we socialize. For the hotel reservation company Selfbook, this has shaken up its business model. Now working for other companies, Selfbook says its software enables hotels to accept one-click payments directly on their websites while eliminating fraud and reducing chargebacks. The startup is now worth $ 125 million.
Acquisition of cameo books: The Cameo celebrity reservation service has proven to have a popular model. You can pay a fee and have a celebrity or other notable personality record a message for you. I once got one from an Eagles player that a friend ordered for me. Moments of fun. Anyhoo, the company made its first acquisition by taking over Represent, which TechCrunch describes as a marketing and merch company that helps celebrities and brands create personalized online storefronts. You can see the synergies, obviously.
Are all the names of startups taken? At TechCrunch, we joke that there are too many VC firms, so much so that they are starting to double the names. For example, Capital of brilliance and Capital of brilliance. Regardless, a startup called Y42 has raised funds, showing the world how to avoid using someone else’s name. The Berlin-based startup has built a low-code data platform and just raised a $ 31 million Series A.
Even more money to deploy e-commerce brands: The race to buy from online sellers continues this week with Boston-based Thrasio raising an additional $ 1 billion for his efforts. The business is now worth $ 10 billion. It’s a parcel silver. According to TechCrunch, the company buys more than one brand each week and has 200 in its portfolio. Savage.
The new tasks app aims to tell you what you’re supposed to be doing right now: Meet Routine, a new startup working on a productivity tool that should help you manage your workday more efficiently. It’s a whole new approach to to-do lists as it combines both tasks, non-actionable notes, and a daily planner.
The growing role of fintechs in the healthcare revolution
Healthcare spending accounts for nearly 18% of U.S. GDP, so it’s no surprise that digital health is attracting record levels of investment. This year, VCs paid health tech startups $ 14.7 billion, up from $ 14.6 billion for all of 2020.
Considering the high cost of healthcare in the United States compared to other countries, pairing fintech with healthcare technology is just good business.
Simon Wu, chief investment officer at Cathay Innovation, says he pays particular attention to these areas of convergence:
Data and the Transition to Value-Based Care.
Gamify consumer well-being to avoid chronic diseases.
Fintech for affordability and reduced friction.
(TechCrunch + is our membership program, which helps startup founders and teams get ahead.
Big Tech Inc.
Look, it’s hardware season. You can tell because it’s colder outside. It means Christmas is coming. This means that consumers are looking for things to buy. So, new material.
TechCrunch has you sorted out, if you need a set of reviews to help you decide what gear you need. So this is it our opinion on the Google Pixel 6 and our review of new Apple Airpods and his new 14-inch MacBook Pro. Apple’s new OS is also now live.
YouTube cautions creators against content for lame children: If you produce content on YouTube that you claim is intended for children, but is of poor quality, encourages negative behavior or attitudes, or is highly commercial, ” be prepared to stop making money with it. your videos. YouTube will wrest monetization from its videos. This raises questions like, “If YouTube can figure out which kid-friendly videos are low-quality, why did it leave them on its platform in the first place?” And, “Is demonetization enough?”
Microsoft will bring Shopify merchants to its platforms: Following in Google’s footsteps, Microsoft has partnered with e-commerce giant Shopify to help merchants who use its services use Bing, Edge, and other software products from Redmond. Bing is retaining its share of the search market, so that’s good news for Team Shopify.
On Today’s Good News Records, Best Buy and Home Depot stop sales of equipment from Chinese video surveillance technology makers Lorex and Ezviz on what we have described as links to human rights violations.
