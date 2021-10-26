Sanjay Gupta calls it shameful as Bollywood remains silent during Shah Rukh Khan’s moment of crisis: Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama





Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta is the latest celebrity to show support for Shah Rukh Khan amid the controversy over Aryan Khan's drug case that led to the young star's arrest. The filmmaker questioned the film industry for remaining silent throughout this crisis as Shah Rukh Khan worked hard to help the industry. Sanjay Gupta took to Twitter to post, Shahrukh Khan has and continues to provide jobs and livelihoods for thousands of people in the film industry. He has always defended all the causes of the film industry. And the crafty silence of the same film industry in its moment of crisis is simply SHAME.

He has always defended all the causes of the film industry.

And the crafty silence of the same film industry in its moment of crisis is simply SHAME. Sanjay Gupta (@_SanjayGupta) 25 October 2021 Hrithik Roshan, Hansal Mehta, Twinkle Khanna, Alankrita Shrivastava, Swara Bhasker, Pooja Bhatt are some of them who commented on Aryan Khan and supported Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested in connection with drugs seized on a cruise by the Narcotics Control Bureau earlier this month. It has been a few weeks since he was arrested along with several others. On October 20, the NDPS Special Court rejected Aryan Khan’s bail application, following which he reached the High Court to file a bail application. On October 21, Shah Rukh Khan made his first visit to Arthur Road Prison to visit his son. After his visit, it was reported that the Bombay High Court decided to hear the bail application on October 26. Aryan Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) on October 2, 2021, after the BCN raided a cruise ship. He was arrested on October 3 under sections 8 (c), 20 (b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). READ ALSO : Witness Alleges BCN Sameer Wankhede, middlemen demanded Rs. 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to release Aryan Khan in drug case BOLLYWOOD NEWS Catch us for the last Bollywood News, New update of Bollywood movies, Box office collection, New Movies Released, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay up to date with the latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

