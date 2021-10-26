Mon. 8:26 a.m .: Russia records new record number of daily COVID-19 cases | News, Sports, Jobs





MOSCOW (AP) – Russia today reported another daily record for confirmed coronavirus cases as an upsurge in infections prompted the Kremlin to tell most people to take time off work from the end of the week. The Russian government’s coronavirus task force has identified 37,930 new confirmed cases in 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. The task force also reported 1,069 additional COVID-19-related deaths over the same period, slightly less than a record 1,075 reached over the weekend. Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered Russians not to go to work between October 30 and November 7, when the country will observe an extended holiday. Meanwhile, most state organizations and private companies, except those that operate key infrastructure and a few others, must halt their work. In some of the 85 regions of Russia where the situation is particularly dire, Putin said the non-work period could start earlier and be extended beyond November 7. Six of them – Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod, Novgorod, Perm, Samara and Voronezh – started the work period today. Authorities in Moscow have ordered it to start on Thursday, with gymnasiums, most entertainment venues and most shops closed for 11 days, as well as kindergartens and schools. Restaurants and cafes will only be open for take out or delivery orders during this time. Food stores and pharmacies can remain open. Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues will be limited to those with digital codes on their smartphones to prove vaccination or previous illness, a practice that will remain in place after November 7. Putin also called on local authorities to order unvaccinated people over the age of 60 to stay home and close nightclubs and other places of entertainment. Russian officials hope the downtime will help limit the spread of the virus by keeping people out of offices and public transport, where mask warrants have been loosely enforced. Overall, Russia has recorded more than 8.2 million confirmed cases of the virus and 231,669 deaths, by far the highest death toll in Europe and the fifth in the world after the United States, Brazil , India and Mexico. The government blamed the latest spike in infections and deaths on low vaccination rates and a lax public attitude towards taking precautions. Only about 45 million Russians, or about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people, are fully immunized. Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a vaccine against the coronavirus, launching Sputnik V in August 2020, and has abundant stocks. But adoption has been slow, attributed in part to mixed signals from authorities. The latest news today and more in your inbox

