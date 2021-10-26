National Film Awards 2021: Kangana Ranaut receives her 4th prize; Manoj Bajpayee and Dhanush are the best actors | Bollywood

The 67th National Film Awards took place on Monday, October 25. Vice-President Mr. Venkaiah Naidu presented the prizes to those who won this year. The winners are Kangana Ranaut and Manoj Bajpayee.

Kangana received the Best Actress award for her performances in Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi and Panga. The actor, dressed in a traditional sari, took the stage and received his award. This is his fourth national award. She previously won the award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the Fashion and Best Actress Awards for Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

She was soon followed by Manoj Bajpayee, who received the award for best actor for his performance in Bhonsle. Tamil actor Dhanush also received the award for best actor for his role in Asuran. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to Indian cinema. Rajinikanth and Dhanush were joined by Aishwarya R Dhanush (Dhanush’s wife and Rajinikanth’s daughter).

The 2021 National Awards were announced in March. The prestigious awards show recognized the best in cinema in 2019. The annual awards have been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

While Kangana and Manoj won the acting awards, from Bollywood, Sushant Singh Rajput’s latest theatrical release, Chhichhore, received the award for Best Hindi Film. In regional languages, Asuran won the award for best Tamil film and Jersey the best film in Telugu. Vijay Sethupathi won the award for Best Supporting Actor for Super Deluxe.

The Malayalam film Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea) received the National Film Award for best feature film. The film was written and directed by Priyadarshan and stars Mohanlal. The actor was present at the awards ceremony.

Meanwhile, The Tashkent Files won two awards – Dialogue Writer and Best Supporting Actress, which went to Pallavi Joshi.