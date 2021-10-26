Alec Baldwin’s movie to end until “investigations are over” – The Hollywood Reporter

The team behind Rust is ending production on the film until police investigations are completed into the fatal on-set shooting incident involving star and producer Alec Baldwin, which killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, and did not rule out restarting production at a later date.

“As we go through this crisis, we have made the decision to complete the set at least until the investigations are complete,” the producers said in a letter sent to the team on Sunday which was obtained by Hollywood journalist. Later in the letter, the producers say the final announcement was a “break rather than an end” to production, although no more important details were provided on the future of the project.

The letter began with the producers mourning the loss of Hutchins and said they were in close contact with his family. They also said that Souza was recovering and that they “supported him, but we know how difficult his journey is”.

The production team also revealed that they will be donating to the Halyna Hutchins scholarship fund and equaling any donation made by the crew. There was also information on emotional support for the crew, including access to in-person and virtual grief counselors at all times.

The letter stated that a closing schedule would be sent, providing the crew with information on how to pick up personal items.

To complicate the closure process, a pair of warrants issued Friday by the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, for evidence, including physical evidence such as cameras, photo equipment, tapes, hard drives, memory cards, computer equipment, firearms, ammunition and all documents relating to firearms and clothing, including costumes.

The warrants, also obtained by THR, set out the chronology of events that led to the shooting and its immediate consequences, as established by investigators. The documents also include Souza and camera operator Reid Russell’s account of what happened as told to investigators.

According to the warrant, the film’s assistant director Dave Halls grabbed one of three propeller pistols presented by the production gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez Reed. The report states that Halls then brought the weapon to Baldwin, who was in Western costume inside the church setting, and “shouted ‘Cold Gun’, indicating that the propeller pistol had no live bullets “.

The document states that the propeller pistol was fired by Baldwin and hit Hutchins, then Souza, who was standing behind her. He adds that Halls was unaware that there were live ammunition in the propeller pistol when he handed it to Baldwin.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the propeller pistol was handed over to Reed, who removed the used cartridge case and handed the firearm to MPs upon their arrival at the scene.

The warrants also include a statement that Det. Joel Cano of the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office obtained from Souza on Friday, October 22. In the director’s statement, he explained that the working day started at 6:30 a.m., but that day, October 21, they started late on the set. because the film crew had quit and they needed to find another film crew. Due to personnel issues, he only had one camera available for filming.

Souza said that “everyone got along well” on the day of the incident and that “there had been no altercations to his knowledge”.

He added that no film had been recorded of the events as the team was busy preparing for the rehearsal of the church scene. Inside the church setting, Souza stood next to Hutchins, with Baldwin seated on a wooden bench “facing south towards the camera and the team.”

“Joel said the rehearsal involved actor Alec Baldwin unsheathing his gun and pointing his gun at the camera lens,” the statement read.

The statement added, “According to Joel, he believed the weapon used in the rehearsal was safe and used the term ‘cold weapon’ to explain the gun safety announcements. He said he remembered the phrase “Cold Gun” that had been uttered as he prepared for the scene. “

“Joël said, as far as he knows it, that no one is checked for live ammunition on his person before and after the shooting of the scenes,” the statement said. “The only thing verified is the firearms to prevent live ammunition from there. Joel said there should never be live rounds, near or around the stage.

Souza says the cast and crew then stopped for lunch around 12:30 pm and were “transported to a remote area of ​​the set” where they ate their meals. The director said they returned to the set after lunch but “he wasn’t sure the gun had been checked again.”

Joel said that Alec was sitting on a bench in a church building practicing a cross draw. Joel said he was looking over the shoulder of [Halyna], when he heard what sounded like a whip, then a loud noise, ”the statement read.

Souza told Cano that he heard Hutchins complaining about her stomach and grabbing her stomach as she stumbled backwards. He added that he was bleeding from his shoulder and that he had seen blood on Hutchins.

The warrant also includes a statement from Russell, the camera operator who was standing next to Hutchins during the incident. Russell says the morning of Oct. 21 was busier than usual as six people left production over issues “involving payment and accommodation.” He also said that the film crew who came out sent a letter to the producers about their disagreements.

Russell confirmed that no film or audio was recorded as they were simply setting the stage for rehearsal. He said that due to a shadow they had to set up the camera at a different angle than Baldwin’s. Meanwhile, the actor was explaining to Souza and Hutchins how he was going to get the gun out and where his arm would be when he took the gun out of the holster. Russell said he “didn’t know why the gun was unloaded and just remembered the loud bang.”

Russell was asked by Cano about the behavior of people on set during the church scene, and he said “everyone seemed to get along”. He also said in his statement that Baldwin was very careful with the gun, and he recounted an incident earlier during filming when the actor made sure things were safe when he unloaded a gun. fire.

An earlier version of this story twisted the day the warrants were issued. They were issued on Friday October 22, not Sunday October 24.