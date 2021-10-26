Ghost Kitchen in Hollywood





Cracker Barrel Kitchen is the derivative of the Cracker Barrel Delivery Only. / Image courtesy of Cracker Barrel After more than 50 years of reclaiming the country’s highways, Cracker Barrel has officially moved to the big city. The casual dining brand will plant its flag in Hollywood this week with the launch of a delivery-only concept called Cracker Barrel Kitchen. Ghost Kitchen will serve some of the chain’s most popular dishes, such as Momma’s Pancake Breakfast and Country Fried Steak, as well as two virtual brands. All will be available through third-party delivery apps from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. It’s the first of what the company expects multiple locations in Los Angeles County to be made possible by the more flexible ghost kitchen format. “We are officially making our Hollywood debut and are excited to bring our homemade food to Los Angeles for the first time,” Cracker Barrel senior vice president and chief marketing officer Jennifer Tate said in a statement. Cracker Barrel Kitchen will be located at 615 N. Western Ave., inside a CloudKitchens facility under the name Melrose Food Co., according to a job posting from Cracker Barrel which lists this address. Melrose Food Co. is home to dozens of other brands, including Dog Haus and TGI Fridays. In addition to the Cracker Barrel Kitchen menu, the location will also feature two virtual brands: Chicken ‘n Biscuits by Cracker Barrel and The Pancake Kitchen by Cracker Barrel. Cracker Barrel plans to add the chicken brand to 500 of its 660 brick-and-mortar restaurants this month and will launch the pancake brand in 100 stores. The Lebanon, Tennessee-based chain began experimenting with new formats last fall, when it converted an Indianapolis restaurant to an offsite location just to produce its Heat N ‘Serve dining meals and test virtual brands. During a call with analysts in February, CEO Sandra Cochran said she was happy with the performance of this location. “We continue to test there and understand the opportunities that we have there, especially when the food service comes back into that market,” she said, according to a transcript from financial services site Sentieo.

