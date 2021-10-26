Dave Chappelle says he will meet transgender critics, but he “doesn’t go along with anyone’s requests”





He will meet “the transgender community” who challenges his jokes about trans people, he told the audience at a concert in Nashville on Sunday – but “won’t bow to anyone’s requests,” he said. in videos posted on her verified Instagram account.

“It was said in the press that I was invited to speak with transgender employees at Netflix and I declined,” Chappelle said at the start of the five-minute clip. “It’s not true. If they had invited me, I would have accepted, even though I don’t understand what we’re talking about.

“I said what I said and boy, I heard what you said,” he continued, apparently addressing Netflix trans employees, some of whom were involved in a walkout. last week after the company continued to defend “The Closer”. “My god, how could I not? You said you wanted a safe working environment at Netflix. Well, it looks like I’m the only one who can’t go to the office anymore.”

“I want everyone in this audience to know that even though the media portrays it as if it’s me against this community, it’s not what it is. Don’t blame the LBGTQs [sic] community for one of these s —. It has nothing to do with them. It’s about the best interests of the business and what I can say and what I can’t say. “ “For the record – and I need you to know this – everyone I know in this community has only been in love and in solidarity. So I don’t know what it’s all about with all this nonsense.” In “The Closer,” Chappelle joked about trans women’s genitals and TERFs (or radical trans-exclusionist feminists), among other topics. Trans comedians told CNN earlier this month that they felt the comments were an example of a “punch” on those with less power and a betrayal of the artful social commentary that Chappelle is known for. In his Nashville setting, Chappelle then discussed the series of comedy shows he put on in a small town in Ohio in the summer of 2020, some of which have been filmed for an upcoming documentary. But due to the criticism surrounding “The Closer,” Chappelle told audiences, it has been skipped from several film festivals and “today, not a film company, not a film studio, not a film festival … don’t will touch this film “. “Thank goodness for Ted Sarandos at Netflix,” he told the audience of the company’s co-CEO. “He’s the only one who hasn’t canceled me yet. “To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience,” he said. “But you will not summon me. I do not bow to anyone’s demands.” Chappelle said he has three conditions for those who wish to meet him: “You have to come to a place of my choosing, at a time of my choosing. And third, you have to admit that Hannah Gadsby is not funny. ” (Gadsby, a lesbian comedian whose “Nanette” and “Douglas” specials also air on Netflix, criticized Sarandos for standing behind “The Closer” earlier this month.) “You can’t have this conversation and exclude my voice from it. It’s only fair,” Chappelle said. “You have to answer the question – am I canceled or not?” Now let’s go. “ Chappelle has announced that the documentary about his pandemic comedy shows will be released in theaters in 10 cities across the United States and Canada throughout November, along with live performances by Chappelle and other guests.

