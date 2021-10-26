Court reserves verdict on actor Vijay’s plea to erase adverse remarks

Lead lawyer Vijay Narayan argued, on behalf of the cast, that remarks made by a single judge in July, while rejecting the cast’s plea to exempt the payment of head tax for his imported Rolls Royce Ghost , were unjustified.

A division chamber of the Madras High Court reserved its verdict on Monday on a court appeal preferred by actor C. Joseph Vijay to strike out unfavorable remarks made against him by a single judge of the court in July this year . The remarks were made while rejecting his 2012 plea to exempt payment of head tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost imported from England.

Judges Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Mohammed Shaffiq have adjourned their judgment after hearing elaborate arguments put forward by lead lawyer Vijay Narayan. The lawyer argued that the Single Judge had made utterly unjustified comments against the actor and presented him and the entire film industry as anti-national.

Mr Narayan said luxury car importers have to pay tariffs to the Center. On top of that, state governments have also started requiring a head tax. Thus, some importers have filed complaints with various High Courts and obtained favorable orders. These were followed by many such cases and Mr Vijay was one of these litigants in the Madras High Court. His brief motion was allowed in 2012 with a rider paying 20% ​​of the tax, and he complied with the interim order. Subsequently, in 2017, the Supreme Court, in a case arising from the High Court of Kerala, ruled that state governments have the right to levy a head tax. After that, the Madras High Court began to dismiss all pending petitions relating to this matter.

Although the petitions filed by other importers were dismissed simply with the order to remit the full amount of the tax, the Single Judge objected to the brief petition filed by the actor alone and made remarks scathing, said senior counsel. The actor was mainly criticized by the judge for not disclosing his profession in the affidavit.

When I import a car, my job has nothing to do with it. Whether I’m a lawyer or a doctor, it doesn’t matter, the senior lawyer said. He argued that it was not necessary to consider so seriously the reference to the profession in the affidavit. He also said the Single Judge had portrayed the entire film industry in a bad light, as if it was full of tax cheats.

I had not evaded any tax. I had only exercised my constitutional right to challenge the tax levy like everyone else. Everyone was filing complaints against the collection of the head tax at the time and I also did the same because it was the law from 2005 to 2017. If the tax claim is unconstitutional, I have certainly the right to go to court and challenge it, the lawyer argued.

The lawyer also informed the court that the actor paid even the remainder of the 80% of the head tax amounting to 32.30 lakh through a draft application to the trade tax department on August 7. of this year. When Judge Sathyanarayana asked if any efforts had been made to ask the Single Judge to erase the remarks, counsel replied in the negative.

The Bench Division was told that the Single Judge in August this year made similar remarks while disposing of a 2015 lawsuit filed by actor Dhanush against the head tax claim for a Similar Rolls Royce Ghost imported by him in 2015. I don’t think he’ll change his mind, senior counsel said.

He went on to state that the actor did not commit any sin to invite such remarks from the Single Judge. All he did was hire a lawyer and file a complaint. It hurts when a court paints like he’s some kind of criminal. He did nothing to deserve this, argued the lawyer and cited Supreme Court verdicts against unwarranted comments on litigants.

I don’t think it’s up to the courts to decide whether a rich person should buy a car or a bungalow. There are people who buy planes. Therefore, this kind of philosophy does not belong to the court, Mr Narayan said and urged the Bench Division to also set aside the 1 lakh fee that the single judge imposed and ordered the actor to pay. to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

When Judge Sathyanarayana said the money could go to the Adyar Cancer Institute instead, the lead lawyer said the actor would donate on his own and was not needed. whether it’s a court order.