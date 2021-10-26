Entertainment
Court reserves verdict on actor Vijay’s plea to erase adverse remarks
Lead lawyer Vijay Narayan argued, on behalf of the cast, that remarks made by a single judge in July, while rejecting the cast’s plea to exempt the payment of head tax for his imported Rolls Royce Ghost , were unjustified.
A division chamber of the Madras High Court reserved its verdict on Monday on a court appeal preferred by actor C. Joseph Vijay to strike out unfavorable remarks made against him by a single judge of the court in July this year . The remarks were made while rejecting his 2012 plea to exempt payment of head tax for his Rolls Royce Ghost imported from England.
Judges Pushpa Sathyanarayana and Mohammed Shaffiq have adjourned their judgment after hearing elaborate arguments put forward by lead lawyer Vijay Narayan. The lawyer argued that the Single Judge had made utterly unjustified comments against the actor and presented him and the entire film industry as anti-national.
Mr Narayan said luxury car importers have to pay tariffs to the Center. On top of that, state governments have also started requiring a head tax. Thus, some importers have filed complaints with various High Courts and obtained favorable orders. These were followed by many such cases and Mr Vijay was one of these litigants in the Madras High Court. His brief motion was allowed in 2012 with a rider paying 20% of the tax, and he complied with the interim order. Subsequently, in 2017, the Supreme Court, in a case arising from the High Court of Kerala, ruled that state governments have the right to levy a head tax. After that, the Madras High Court began to dismiss all pending petitions relating to this matter.
Although the petitions filed by other importers were dismissed simply with the order to remit the full amount of the tax, the Single Judge objected to the brief petition filed by the actor alone and made remarks scathing, said senior counsel. The actor was mainly criticized by the judge for not disclosing his profession in the affidavit.
When I import a car, my job has nothing to do with it. Whether I’m a lawyer or a doctor, it doesn’t matter, the senior lawyer said. He argued that it was not necessary to consider so seriously the reference to the profession in the affidavit. He also said the Single Judge had portrayed the entire film industry in a bad light, as if it was full of tax cheats.
I had not evaded any tax. I had only exercised my constitutional right to challenge the tax levy like everyone else. Everyone was filing complaints against the collection of the head tax at the time and I also did the same because it was the law from 2005 to 2017. If the tax claim is unconstitutional, I have certainly the right to go to court and challenge it, the lawyer argued.
The lawyer also informed the court that the actor paid even the remainder of the 80% of the head tax amounting to 32.30 lakh through a draft application to the trade tax department on August 7. of this year. When Judge Sathyanarayana asked if any efforts had been made to ask the Single Judge to erase the remarks, counsel replied in the negative.
The Bench Division was told that the Single Judge in August this year made similar remarks while disposing of a 2015 lawsuit filed by actor Dhanush against the head tax claim for a Similar Rolls Royce Ghost imported by him in 2015. I don’t think he’ll change his mind, senior counsel said.
He went on to state that the actor did not commit any sin to invite such remarks from the Single Judge. All he did was hire a lawyer and file a complaint. It hurts when a court paints like he’s some kind of criminal. He did nothing to deserve this, argued the lawyer and cited Supreme Court verdicts against unwarranted comments on litigants.
I don’t think it’s up to the courts to decide whether a rich person should buy a car or a bungalow. There are people who buy planes. Therefore, this kind of philosophy does not belong to the court, Mr Narayan said and urged the Bench Division to also set aside the 1 lakh fee that the single judge imposed and ordered the actor to pay. to the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.
When Judge Sathyanarayana said the money could go to the Adyar Cancer Institute instead, the lead lawyer said the actor would donate on his own and was not needed. whether it’s a court order.
Sources
2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/court-reserves-verdict-on-actor-vijays-plea-to-expunge-adverse-remarks/article37162252.ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]