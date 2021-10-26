How did Brian Laundrie die? Partial remains give few answers

After more than a month of widespread searches, wanted fugitive Brian Laundrie was confirmed dead last week.

It was a frustrating conclusion to the manhunt, creating new questions while answering very few.

One of the first experts to examine Brian’s remains was the medical examiner.

With the results of the autopsy inconclusive, it will take a special kind of specialist to piece together how Brian came to his end.

On Sunday, Steven Bertolino spoke with People on how investigators and the Laundrie family are handling Brian’s death.

First of all, the autopsy was inconclusive.

While these are likely preliminary results, it does mean there is no obvious cause of death – as was the case with the murder of Gabby Petito.

“No way or cause of death has been determined,” said the lawyer hired by the laundries.

“And the remains,” he added, “were sent to an anthropologist for further evaluation.”

A forensic anthropologist is a specialist in remains that are too old or degraded for a conventional autopsy to bear fruit.

Eventually, investigators will be done with Brian’s remains and will likely turn them over to the Laundrie family.

Bertolino said “the remains will be cremated”.

“And,” the lawyer added, “there will be no funeral service.”

The lack of a funeral service may be, in part, a practical concern – out of fear of controversy, protesters and photographers.

It is also possible that there is a private memorial in a form that is not made public.

After all, Bertolino speaks here as a representative of the family, not as a judicial officer. He has nothing to disclose.

But the lack of a conclusive cause of death, the circumstances of the discovery of the remains and the lack of a funeral indicate one thing.

Looks like Brian’s remains were in terrible shape.

You don’t need to be identified by dental records, in general, if your face or hands are still there.

Between the controversy and the state of the body, a funeral would be embarrassing.

Closed-casket funerals do exist, but someone as infamous as Brian would attract attention even in death.

A plot of cemetery is expensive and could become the worst type of tourist attraction.

Cremation is a logical conclusion when it comes to partial human remains of an infamous amn.

Technically, the 23-year-old fugitive was only wanted for using Gabby Petito’s bank card after her murder.

However, it was expected that he would face many other more serious charges upon his capture.

Before Brian’s remains were discovered in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, he hadn’t been seen for over a month.

He was reported missing by his family on September 15, less than a week before Gabby’s remains were found.

Unlike Brian’s examination, Gabby Petito’s autopsy quickly determined that she had died by homicide and concluded that the death was a strangulation.

Late last week, Bertolino shared that Brian Laundrie was visibly upset when his family last saw him.

“Yes, Brian was upset when he left,” illustrated the lawyer.

“And,” Bertolini shared, “he couldn’t be persuaded not to leave the house.”

There are many who suspect Brian of having committed suicide, either immediately or shortly after he went into hiding.

Others wonder if he died of natural causes, as Brian should have faced so many dangers – from sickness to hunger to alligators.

Conspiracy theorists have also suggested that he received help, but someone who helped him then murdered him. Hopefully the anthropologist can provide answers.