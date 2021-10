AM Prep-Music | Minnesota News

SONNY OSBORNE DIES NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) – Osborne Brothers banjo player Sonny Osborne has died aged 84. The Nashville Tennessean reports that Osborne died on Sunday. Osborne and his brother, Bobby, formed the Osborne Brothers in 1953. Among their titles to fame, they popularized the song Rocky Top when they recorded it in 1967. Although they had success with others songs, Osborne told the Tennessean in 2017 for one at the time, Rocky Top was so popular they opened their shows with, then ended with. BILL AIMS TO AWARD THE GOLD CONGRESS MEDAL TO THE PRINCE NEW YORK (AP) The entire Minnesota congressional delegation moves a resolution to award Prince one of the nation’s highest civilian honors. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said in a statement that Prince should get the Congressional Gold Medal because the world is so much cooler because Prince was there. The resolution needs the support of at least two-thirds of the members of the Senate and House of Representatives before it is sent to the president for signature. If approved, the bill provides for the medal to be presented to the Smithsonian Institution, which can display it at the National Museum of African American History and Culture or loan it to other museums. THE SWEDISH MAFIA WEEKND WOW STOCKHOLM (AP) – The Swedish House Mafia are impressed with The Weeknds’ speaking skills. Swedish House Mafia’s Axwell says that when they worked together on the song Moth to a Flame, it was almost like The Weeknd was channeling the song. Axwell asked The Weeknd if he had any lyrics prepared, but The Weeknd told him, I just looked at some text messages on my phone. The Swedish Home Mafia reunited after breaking up in 2013. Groups Steve Angello say they didn’t have time to think about it when they were running at full speed, but once they did. ‘they stopped, they realized that the things that had torn them apart had been destroyed. JONAS BROTHERS FAMILY Roast SET FOR NETFLIX NON DATE (AP) – The Jonas Brothers are gearing up for a celebrity roast that will include shots from other performers – and from each other. Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas say in a video that Jonas Brothers Family Roast will premiere on Netflix on November 23. Kenan Thompson will be the host. Among those in attendance are One Direction’s Niall Horan, John Legend, comedian Pete Davidson and former talk show host Lilly Singh.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

