Sameer Wankhede bugged the phones of many Bollywood celebrities and politicians, says Nawab Malik





The father of the head of the BCN, Sameer Wankhede, converted to Islam. But Sameer Wankhede got the job on the basis of fake caste certificates. It is fraud. I am adamant about the allegations made against Sameer Wankhede. They should sue me for defamation. “I am ready to face the legal process,” Nawab Malik said at a press conference today. He also accused Wankhede of wiretapping the phones of many important people. Over the past two days, several issues have arisen regarding Sameer Wankhede from NCB. Since October 6, we had asked a number of questions. There is more clarity in there now. Our battle is not with the BCN. The NCB has often done a good job. But a person gets a job thanks to a fake caste certificate and when these issues come to light, Wankhede says that Nawab Malik blames my family. I was not raising the issue of Hindus and Muslims. The BJP has repeatedly stated that Nawab Malik is making such allegations because he is a Muslim. But I never did that. Sameer Wankhede accepted the position by submitting a fake birth certificate. This is wrong, said Malik. “We will continue the fight against Wankhede,” said Malik. The proof I tweeted is true. If you look closely at the certificate, you will notice that the name is written on a separate side. Sameer Wankhede was certified Dalit from birth. On this basis, he got a job. Sameer’s father married a Muslim woman and since then he has lived as a Muslim. But at the time of employment, he changed his references. He used his father’s caste. If the certificate I submitted is wrong, then his father or Wankhede himself should bring his birth certificate, Malik argued. I don’t want personal defamation. But Sameer Wankhede’s father had converted and married. Sameer took a job with “IRS” fabricating fake caste certificates. We are adamant about this. He should file a libel claim against me, the whole truth will come out in court, Malik said. The wiretaps of many grown-ups, politicians, Bollywood artists, builders have been tapped from Wankhede. NCB Division Director Sameer Wankhede wiretaps some people’s phones through two individuals. One is from Mumbai and the other is from Thane, Malik said. Open in app

