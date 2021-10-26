Bollywood celebrity extortion, role of Rakesh Asthana and fake drug business by Sameer Wankhede of NCB





Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik on Tuesday released a letter sent to him by an NCB official whose name has not been released. The 4-page note listed several alleged wrongdoing by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) area manager Sameer Wankhede and other officers. It includes details of the alleged role of Delhi Police Commissioner of Rakesh Asthana, who was later given the additional charge of NCB DG. It also includes details of how agency officials allegedly put in more drugs in the raids to match the level of commercial quantity in order to hamper bonds under NDPS. It was also noted that the BCN official allegedly extorted money from Bollywood celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Rhea Chakraborty, Rakul Preet Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and others who were summoned for investigation or detained in drug cases linked to Sushant Singh Rajput. . He also claimed that the part of the money extorted was also handed over to an additional charge of BCN DG Rakesh Asthana. He also listed the names of several agency agents involved in the alleged wrongdoing. The whistleblower at the end of the letter said he could not release the name because he was part of the drug agency. He also called on the government to order an investigation into the matter. Read the full letter here: .@nawabmalikncp published letter received from anonymous #NCB officer. He urged #NCB The CEO will include the content of this letter in the ongoing investigation against the Zone Director #SameerWakhende

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/eZAKwVgdYY – Sanjay Jog (@ SanjayJog7) October 26, 2021 For the uninformed, Wankhede and Maharastra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik disagree over the Mumbai cruise drug investigation. Malik shared Wankhede’s birth certificate on Twitter saying that “Sameer Dawood Wankhede’s fraud started from here”. Following this, Wankhede declared that he would fight Malik legally. “I learned of a new tweet from Nawab Malik about my birth certificate. It’s an ugly attempt to introduce all the things unrelated to all of this. My mother was a Muslim, So he wants to bring my dead mother into all this? To check my caste and my background, anyone can go to my homeland and check my lineage from my great-grandfather. But he shouldn’t be spreading this filth like I am going to fight all of this legally and I don’t want a lot of comment on it outside of court, ”Wankhede told ANI. Earlier, the Maharashtra minister filed an extortion allegation against Wankhede while challenging the NCB official that he would lose his job within a year. An NCB team dismantled an alleged drug party on the Cordelia cruise ship that was heading for Goa on the high seas on October 2. A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan, have so far been arrested in the case. (With entries from ANI) Posted on: Tuesday October 26, 2021 10:40 am IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai/extorting-bollywood-celebs-role-of-rakesh-asthana-and-fake-drug-cases-by-ncbs-sameer-wankhede-list-of-allegations-made-by-whistleblower-in-letter-released-by-nawab-malik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos