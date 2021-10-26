Crypto meets cricket and Bollywood, which could possibly go wrong …

On the slightest chance that the growing crypto craze in the country has eluded you, you’ve probably been drawn in in recent weeks.

The crypto universe, especially crypto exchanges, has focused on India’s two biggest passions, cricket and Bollywood, in order to further popularize cryptocurrencies, which continue to operate in a black hole regulatory in India.

If you had your TV turned on to watch one of the recent IPL games or the India-Pakistan fixture this weekend, then you know what we mean.

Yeh bitcoin bitcoin apun ko samajh nahee aate re; Bahut dur hai, says a young actor, who continues to rap the message.

bahut hard kuch nahee hai, Ranveer Singh retorts, channeling his character from the hit movie Gully Boy. He goes on to demonstrate a crypto exchange app and ends by saying: Lag ja re, kuch toh badle ga!

Take crypto, it can change your life.

A few overs later, another crypto exchange appears on your screen with its message. This one more direct. He says you can expect four times the return on a regular fixed deposit if you use products promoted by the exchange. One of the products offered by this exchange is a fixed income plan for cryptocurrencies. Users can lock in their cryptocurrencies for a certain period of time and earn principal plus interest afterward, the exchange promises.

Yet another newspaper ad for crypto exchange screams “sure hai” with an ISO certification stamp added for good measure. Whether it is exchange or cryptography is up to you.

For those considering NFTs or non-fungible tokens, you’ll likely see a slew of mega stars offering fans their collectibles ranging from audio recordings to video and more. Salman Khan has already done this. Amitabh Bachchan too. Where these mega stars go, others will follow.