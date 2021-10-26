Entertainment
Crypto meets cricket and Bollywood, which could possibly go wrong …
On the slightest chance that the growing crypto craze in the country has eluded you, you’ve probably been drawn in in recent weeks.
The crypto universe, especially crypto exchanges, has focused on India’s two biggest passions, cricket and Bollywood, in order to further popularize cryptocurrencies, which continue to operate in a black hole regulatory in India.
If you had your TV turned on to watch one of the recent IPL games or the India-Pakistan fixture this weekend, then you know what we mean.
Yeh bitcoin bitcoin apun ko samajh nahee aate re; Bahut dur hai, says a young actor, who continues to rap the message.
bahut hard kuch nahee hai, Ranveer Singh retorts, channeling his character from the hit movie Gully Boy. He goes on to demonstrate a crypto exchange app and ends by saying: Lag ja re, kuch toh badle ga!
Take crypto, it can change your life.
A few overs later, another crypto exchange appears on your screen with its message. This one more direct. He says you can expect four times the return on a regular fixed deposit if you use products promoted by the exchange. One of the products offered by this exchange is a fixed income plan for cryptocurrencies. Users can lock in their cryptocurrencies for a certain period of time and earn principal plus interest afterward, the exchange promises.
Yet another newspaper ad for crypto exchange screams “sure hai” with an ISO certification stamp added for good measure. Whether it is exchange or cryptography is up to you.
For those considering NFTs or non-fungible tokens, you’ll likely see a slew of mega stars offering fans their collectibles ranging from audio recordings to video and more. Salman Khan has already done this. Amitabh Bachchan too. Where these mega stars go, others will follow.
As frightening as these ads and products may seem to traditionalists, it is futile to point the finger at the exchanges that launch these incentives to customers. They have a product. One unregulated. And they hardly sell it.
Instead, perhaps we should point the finger at those policymakers who have left the regulatory void.
The Reserve Bank of India attempted to effectively ban cryptocurrencies in 2018, but the Supreme Court rejected the circular on the grounds of proportionality. The government then prepared a bill called The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, which sought to ban all private cryptocurrencies in India. But the government did not table it in Parliament.
Since then, reports have emerged that the government is reviewing it.
Frankly, the government does not need to reinvent the wheel. He has only two choices to ban or to regulate. If he chooses to regulate, there are some models emerging globally that can be followed.
Take, for example, the issue of advertising around cryptocurrencies. India is not the only geographic area to have experienced borderline misleading and high impact ads around cryptocurrencies.
In March of this year, the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority requested that an ad for a cryptocurrency exchange be removed on the grounds that it was misleading. The detailed order of the regulator highlights the aspects that it found objectionable.
First, while this announcement featured the standard disclosure of rushed or tiny risk policies, the ASA found it inadequate.
Second, this ad suggested that investing in bitcoin was an alternative to holding funds in a bank or in regulated financial instruments. The ASA opposed it.
Third, he noted that the ad was published in a regional daily, targeting audiences who may not be familiar with the characteristics of cryptocurrencies.
Since then, the British authority has reported via an interview in the Financial Times that he sees cryptocurrency ads as an area he intends to monitor closely.
If some of these benchmarks on the nature of audience, product description, and adequate risk information are applied to crypto advertising on Indian screens right now, many could fail the test.
So far, however, with the exception of the Delhi High Court calling for improved advertising standards and disclosures, little has been done to curb aggressive crypto advertising in India.
Beyond advertising, comes the more delicate question of the product.
Since the RBI’s concern about financial stability was dismissed, leaving it to blush, the central bank naturally maintains a hands-off approach, at least publicly. He continues to alert banks to ensure that KYC and anti-money laundering processes are in place when dealing with cryptocurrency exchanges and clients, and in doing so, this can slow down the crypto market to some extent.
If the RBI doesn’t regulate these tokens, who will?
In a number of large countries, including the United States, it appears that the responsibility will lie with the securities regulators.
In August of this year, the chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, called on Congress to give him more powers to regulate the Wild West of crypto assets.
Although it does not yet officially regulate crypto assets, the SEC has already intervened from time to time. They have stepped in to block initial coin offerings since 2017. More recently, the regulator has witnessed high-stakes battles with crypto companies.
Last month, the crypto exchange Coinbase had to halt its plans to launch a lending feature on its exchange where it allows customers to earn interest on coins. SEC sent legal warning to the stock exchange, Bloomberg reported. As a result, the company suspended the feature at least temporarily.
In December 2020, the SEC filed a lawsuit against Ripple Labs Inc. and two of its executives, alleging that they had raised more than $ 1.3 billion through an unregistered pending digital asset offering. Ripple did not agree to this and the case is before the courts.
Gensler, in his Remarks in the US Congress, had explained why he thought the SEC should have more powers to regulate the crypto ecosystem.
First, he believed the commission’s investor protection mandate should extend to crypto assets.
Second, he argued that many of these tokens are sold as securities.
Third, he argued that a platform trading these securities, or offering loans against such securities (as in the case of decentralized finance or DeFi platforms), should also fall under the jurisdiction of the SEC.
Similar concerns and regulatory criteria may apply to other jurisdictions, including India.
Money laundering issues
The final aspect where a hawk eye must be maintained is concerns about money laundering through cryptocurrencies.
Here, it seems that some agencies, such as the Directorate of Execution, are watching. We say this because a recent transparency report from one of the cryptocurrency exchanges specified that it had blocked a number of accounts due to such concerns.
To what extent and in what way the agencies systematically examine this aspect, it is not clear.
The IRS also sniffed and wondered how to tax cryptocurrency gains, Economic Times says reported.
If not banish, set. Now.
The sum and the summary is this crypto seems here to stay and crypto exchanges are spending big to make sure more consumers are drawn to it.
Overall, the value of these assets is estimated at nearly $ 2.7 trillion and India is one of the fastest growing crypto markets.
It’s too big to ignore. If we don’t ban it, fix it, we must. The ostrich approach will no longer fly.
Note: This column has been corrected to reflect a statement by Amitabh Bachchan saying he is withholding a planned association with a crypto exchange until its legality is clear.
Ira Dugal is Editor-in-Chief at BloombergQuint.
Sources
2/ https://www.bloombergquint.com/opinion/crypto-meets-cricket-and-bollywood-what-could-possibly-go-wrong
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]