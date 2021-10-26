Rs 1,000 crore “extorted” from Bollywood personalities in Mumbai, Maldives: PCN chief Nawab Malik





In another sensational disclosure, National Congress Party (NCP) national spokesperson and Minister Nawab Malik said on Tuesday that at least Rs 1,000 crore had been “extorted” from Mumbai and the Maldives from Bollywood personalities. Pointing the needle at Narcotics Control Bureau (BNC) area director Sameer Wankhede, Malik published an alleged 4-page letter he received from a whistleblower within the agency. The minister said he received the letter with a copy to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, State Interior Minister Dilip Walse-Patil, Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and the deputy Rahul Gandhi. “My fight is not against the BCN … They have done a good job for the last 35 years … I am fighting against a person who has extorted money from people … My guess is over Rs 1,000 crore. The NCB has already launched an investigation and they need to address the issues raised in the 4-page letter, “demanded Malik. Reacting quickly to the alleged letter, NCB South West Region Deputy Director General Mutha Ashok Jain said, “I have seen the letter. We will take the necessary measures. Dismissing charges by Wankhede and his family over the birth certificate he revealed on Monday, Malik issued an ‘open challenge’ to them to file any criminal case or defamation he would face arrest and bring the case in court. In response, Bharatiya Janata party activist Mohit (Kamboj) Bharatiya criticized Malik and said the 4-page letter was a forgery, even the affidavit submitted by BCN “Panch witness” Prabhakar Sail, was false and demanded the immediate resignation of the minister for abusing his ministerial status. “The Minister has been lying since day one … Sail’s affidavit was made at Malik’s request … All of this is done to slander the NCB and BJP. I fear for my life and demand the I am filing a defamation complaint against him today, “Bharatiya told the media. Making another serious charge, the minister said Wankhede illegally bugged the phones of two people, one in Mumbai and the other in Thane. “I have all their details … and will say more in due course. How did the officer request the details of my daughter Nilofer Malik’s CDR from the Mumbai police? Is she a criminal? ? Police have rejected Wankhede’s demands, “he added. Malik said. The minister reiterated his accusation that Wankhede submitted a fake caste certificate to get a job with the central government in a reserved category and promised to bring out more dope about it. “The BJP tried to present it as a Hindu-Muslim fight … In 45 years of public life, I have never been in politics in the name of religion and people know it well. But Wankhede deprived a poor man Dalit boy by taking his job in the quota reserved on the basis of false documents, ”said Malik. The minister added that since his first denunciation in early October, many people have come to him with information about the BCN, including a witness who said the agency made him sign 50 blank papers. On the contents of the 4-page document, Malik said it contained alleged details of around 26 different cases in which people were deliberately framed by the agency and how money was extorted. “I am passing it on to the BCN vigilance committee for appropriate investigations and I hope the truth will emerge,” he said. (To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please Click here. We allow sharing of the article’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.) Posted on: Tuesday October 26, 2021, 1:30 p.m. IST

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai/rs-1000-crore-extorted-from-bollywood-personalities-in-mumbai-maldives-ncp-leader-nawab-malik The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos