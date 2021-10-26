Kim Kardashian West reveals Skims’ collaboration with Fendi





Written by Lea Dolan, CNN Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear and lingerie brand, Skims, has unveiled a capsule collection in collaboration with Italian fashion house Fendi. Launched on November 9, the collection focuses on body-hugging clothing like stockings, underwear and sportswear, with each piece covered in a sprawling Skims x Fendi monogram print. The collaboration also includes a bonded leather dress that comes in a myriad of neutral tones and “draws on Roman aesthetics to deliver a sculptural transformation,” according to a press release from Fendi. Fendi released a sheepskin hiking sandal with collector’s shoes. Credit: Vanessa Beecroft / Fendi / Skims The clothes are largely minimalist, faithful to the silhouette that has made Skims commercially successful since its debut in 2019. Last year, the brand has reached an agreement with the American retailer Nordstrom and has grown steadily since, with a keen eye on consumer trends (in May, they released flesh-colored masks ). At the Tokyo Games in July, Skims became the official underwear supplier for Team USA The Skims x Fendi bonded leather dress comes in a palette of flesh tones. Credit: Vanessa Beecroft / Fendi / Skims The idea of ​​a partnership came to Fendi’s creative director, Kim Jones, during a meeting with his team in Rome. “Suddenly all the women fell silent and started looking at their phones.” Jones said in a statement. “I didn’t know what was going on, but they were waiting for the launch of the new SKIMS collection. That’s when I thought: let’s do something together. The collaboration focuses on fitness clothes, sportswear and stockings. Credit: Donna Trope / Fendi / Skims “Both Fendi and Skims have very different cultural power from each other, but just as strong,” West noted in the statement. “The innovation in fabrics and the typical Skims fit, coupled with the luxury and quality of Fendi may seem unexpected to some people, but the similarities between our creative vision and our goals are so closely linked. It’s that tension. that turns me on. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/style/article/kim-kardashian-skims-fendi-collaboration/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos