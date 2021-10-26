Halloween educational apps, videos and games for kids

October can be more than just sleight of hand. Grab your computer or device and let kids experience these educational and fun offers with a scary twist.

Halloween has evolved over the centuries from a Celtic holiday to a glorified costume party. But it can also be a time to use the fun aspects of the season and learn a little something along the way. There are many videos, apps, and games for kids of all ages that are both educational and entertaining.

No Halloween would be complete without Charlie Brown and his big pumpkin. And Loudcrow interactive brought the animated television classic to life in an interactive book. This is the big pumpkin, Charlie Brown allows users to create their own Peanuts character, go to Charlie Brown’s Halloween party, and choose from millions of costume combinations. The story comes to life as players touch and drag objects, and it features sounds, music, and dialogue from the 1966 original. Remember to get the most out of the app by sculpting a pumpkin, playing the Schroeders piano and hunting for apples with your best friend Snoopy. This app costs $ 4.99 for iOS and $ 2.99 in the Google Play store with in-app purchases.

Recommended for ages 12 and up, Dave Morris Frankenstein is an interactive adaptation of Mary Shelleys’ tale of terror. Frankenstein is your guide and you are his advisor when deciding the direction of the story in an adventure style. The illustrations and text are gorgeous and while the story is condensed, the app also gives access to the full novel to read. The app for iPad and iPhone costs $ 3.99.

Phantom fancy is a simple to play online game that helps kids practice the keyboard. Words appear on ghosts that come closer and closer. Kids can start typing Ghostbusters trying to grab the letters that appear before the ghosts get too close.

Surprise the people you love by jumping from a hideout is an OG Halloween move, which you can do in Toca Boo. This game for iOS and Android costs $ 3.99 and lets kids play as a little girl dressed as a ghost. She can explore a huge spooky house, hide in tons of places (even bathrooms), interact with household items, and scare family members away. The ghost can eat things to have greater fears and must stay out of the light to stay hidden. This game is recommended for children aged 4 to 11 and aims to help them develop their creativity. Plus, they’ll have a giggle at the weird reactions of the characters they frighten. App designer Chris Lindgren says this game can provide a great opportunity to talk with children about emotions and that they are responsible for how they feel.

With your help, it can be a chance for your child to learn to deal with their emotions and become confident when taking on new challenges, useful things in everyday life, Lindgren explained on the website.

This app costs $ 3.99 and is available in the App Store, Google Play Store, and for Kindle Fire.

Many educational videos on YouTube have horribly exaggerated voices to appeal to children, but it can be excruciating to parents’ ears. If you want to allow your kids to watch fun and educational videos without needing earplugs for yourself, here are a few that will be great for young people and enjoyable for adults too.

Kids’ yoga is inspired by a Halloween vibe Cosmic Yoga for Children with an episode on her YouTube channel that incorporates basic yoga moves with a story about a little girl who’s a witch. It entertains children while making them move and stretch their bodies.

English ring has a simple and delicious video with the feel of a toddler logbook to teach kids basic Halloween vocabulary.

For those who want their kids to know the origins of Halloween, try this fascinating video from Peekaboo Kidz. Toddlers and their parents can learn all kinds of interesting facts. For example, did you know that Halloween started in Ireland and the Celts carved faces from turnips to light the way to their homes? It wasn’t until the tradition came to America that they discovered it was much easier with a pumpkin.

And finally, the Annie and Ben The YouTube channel offers a fun puzzle game where kids help the monsters make the right choices about where they live, what they look like and what they eat.

Instead of using Halloween purely as a candy-collecting business, parents can use these apps, videos, and games this season to help kids learn a bit before they break their teeth.