PONTIN | All New Years

On the Halloween expeditions of my youth, my allegiance was first to collecting candy and then to the holiday party itself. I was (and unfortunately still am) pretty easily scared, which tended to make me the least courageous of the cohort I cheated with. I snuggled up shyly behind my companions as we ventured over the lawns tangled in duct tape and decorative gravestones, wincing a bit as I searched for Babe Ruth treats on my neighbors’ doorsteps while spiders spiders plastic ornaments followed me with their many eyes. My one haunted hayride experience was tragic, to say the least; I was firmly perplexed as to why chainsaws and kids should ever be juxtaposed in the name of good ol ‘fun.

What piqued my interest in Halloween much more was the costumed aspect. (I looked at costumes and candy on shots of roughly equal importance.) In the interest of transparency, I had a few sick Halloween dresses up as a young a jellyfish, an octopus, a rabbit. My favorite is the moment I dressed up as a chocolate glazed donut, in which I hung an inflatable pool tube on a string around my neck, spray painted it dark brown and pieces of it. Colorful plastic straw hot glued to look like nuggets. (I chose to suppress the year I disguised myself as Michael Jackson during a strange fourth-grade obsession with his entire discography.)

The point I’m trying to convey here is that these weren’t your ordinary costumes. They weren’t witches or black cats or outfits made to look like the protagonist of the children’s movie that had topped the charts that summer. I was very lucky to have the resources and support of my family to make many of these costumes at home, and to know that my Halloween outfit would be quite unique compared to that of my peers. always made you feel a pang in your heart.

It wasn’t that I was particularly intrigued by fashion or that I had any sharp artistic skills. (In fact, on the contrary, I wore neon tracksuits and tie-dye t-shirts every day for the first ten years of my life.) Still, there was something about this opportunity to slip into a new one. state of being, of exerting pressure on the limits of who I could be, which continued to seduce me as I made my costumes every year.

Halloween parties go back up to a centuries-old Celtic tradition, called Samhain, intended to close the harvest season and usher in the most dangerous period of the year, often marred by loss of human life: winter. This transition from generosity to desolation was not only a material question, but also a distinctly spiritual one. The spirits of the dead would be freed from their confinement in another world and could re-enter the realm of the living. Massive bonfires and animal sacrifices were commonplace at these celebrations, in which the Celts hoped to secure the good graces of their deities for the perilous season ahead.

On the infiltration From the Roman Empire to Celtic lands, November 1 became All Saints ‘Day or All Saints’ Day, a day to commemorate the piety and altruism of martyrs and saints. Reluctant to give in to the Church’s establishment of the feast of the dead on November 2 as a more moderate version of Samhain’s original jubilee, residents of the formerly Celtic areas continued to uninhibitedly honor their October 31 tradition, which quickly gained the name of All- Hallows Eve or, more specifically, Halloween.

Rank 2 <a href="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="https://oncampusweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538220187&cs=74458bb90a&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""/></a>

What does a seasonal festival have to do with dressing in ridiculous costumes, so? The Celts feared that leaving their homes on Halloween night would mean meeting ghosts. To avoid being taken for mere humans and instead blend in with people’s minds, they masked their faces with strange masks and donned costumes.

In the thousands of years since the fall of the old empires and even since my candy or spell missions ended, Halloween has been marketed to an even more extreme degree. Annual expenses on vacations in the United States alone soared to $ 6 billion, ranking second behind Christmas on that measure.

I think it’s safe to say that most of us who invest money in our costumes don’t because we feel pressured to fend off potentially malicious spirits. We do this to take blurry throwaway photos with our friends, to make others laugh with our quirky incarnations of pop culture staples, and to introduce an element of unpredictability into our routine of wearing the same black tank top every weekend. ends. More deeply, however, Halloween prompts us to tap into something that lies much deeper within our consciousness, something related to an inherent desire to be flexible in our definitions of who we are. Halloween is, at its core, a celebration of malleability and a testament to the joy of requalification, imagination and exploration.

Newsletter Sign-Up

So this year, as you tear up the dance floor to the punctuated beat of the Monster Mash or eat your fill of Reeses pumpkins, as I certainly will, let your mind recall the original purpose of the celebration. No, this is not the opportunity to let off steam before half of your village succumbs to hypothermia, but rather the opportunity to savor the extent of what you can become, if only for a fleeting moment.

Megan Pontin is a junior at the School of Industrial Labor Relations. She can be reached at [email protected] Rewind operates every other Tuesday.