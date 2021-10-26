Entertainment
Crew member who handed gun to Baldwin fired after 2019 incident on setExBulletin
Jae C. Hong / AP
SANTA FE, NM The assistant director who handed Alec Baldwin the gun that killed a cinematographer last week was fired from a previous job after a gunshot exploded on a set and injured a member of the film crew, a producer said on Monday.
The disclosure came as the producers of Baldwin’s film officially halted filming, and court records showed investigators seized more than two dozen items from the set the day after filming.
In an email statement to The Associated Press, a producer of the film “Freedom’s Path” confirmed that Dave Halls was fired from the 2019 production after a member of the team suffered a minor injury “when ‘a gun was unexpectedly unloaded.’ The producer, who asked not to be identified by name, wrote that Halls “was immediately taken off the set.” Production only resumed after Halls’ demise.
His dismissal from “Freedom’s Path” was first reported by CNN. Halls did not respond to phone calls and emails seeking comment.
The producer is the second person to question Halls’ safety record. On Sunday, another crew member who worked with Halls said she raised concerns about him in 2019.
Maggie Goll, a props maker and licensed pyrotechnician, said in a statement that she has filed an internal complaint with the executive producers of Hulu’s “Into the Dark” series regarding Halls’ behavior. Goll said in a telephone interview that Halls ignored safety protocols for weapons and pyrotechnics and attempted to continue filming after the supervising pyrotechnician, who was diabetic, passed out on set.
The fatal shooting and previous experiences point to greater safety concerns, Goll said, adding that crew safety was a major issue in recent contract negotiations between a union that represents film and television workers and a large group of producers.
“This situation is not about Dave Halls.… It is by no means the fault of anyone,” she said. “It’s a larger conversation about safety on set and what we’re trying to achieve with this culture.”
In an email sent to ‘Rust’ crew members over the weekend, the film’s production crew confirmed that work on the western has been suspended at least until the investigation is complete. . The team said they were working with law enforcement and conducting their own internal security review. The production company also offers grief counseling.
The email suggested that work on the film could resume at some point.
“Although our hearts are broken and it is difficult to see beyond the horizon, it is, for now, a pause rather than an end,” the email read.
The sheriff’s investigation continued on Monday and new court documents showed authorities seized three black revolvers, boxes of ammunition, a fanny pack with ammunition, several used cartridge cases, two leather belts with holsters, clothing and swabs of what was believed to be blood. .
No charges have been laid. Prosecutors and law enforcement were to take stock of the investigation on Wednesday.
Moments before the shooting, Baldwin was explaining how he was going to take the gun out of its holster and where his arm would be placed, according to court records.
The actor had learned that the weapon could be safely used for rehearsing a scene in which he was supposed to take out the weapon while sitting on a church pew and point it at the camera, according to the archives.
Cameraman Reid Russell told a detective that he was not sure the gun was checked before it was handed over to Baldwin, and he was unsure why the gun was fired.
The camera was not rolling when the gun exploded and killed the cinematographer Halyna HutchinsRussell told authorities, according to a search warrant affidavit released on Sunday.
Authorities said Halls handed the gun to Baldwin and announced a “cold pistol.” indicating that he was sure.
Asked how Baldwin treated guns on set, Russell said the actor was safe, citing a previous case where Baldwin made sure a child actor was not near him when a firearm was unloaded.
The affidavit released on Sunday also included statements from director Joel Souza, who stood behind Hutchins and was injured.
He detailed the moments before the shoot and showed that there was unrest on the set on the day of the shoot. Several members of the film crew left production in a dispute over payment and accommodation, Russell said, and he still had a lot of work to do. Only one camera was available for filming, and it had to be moved because the light had changed and there was a shadow.
Souza said he was focused on how the scene would appear on camera. He said he recalled hearing the term “cold weapon” before the shooting, according to the affidavit.
He said the scene did not call for the use of live ammunition. After a lunch break, Souza said he was not sure the gun had been checked again. Souza was looking over Hutchins’ shoulder when he heard the shot, according to the affidavit.
The film’s chief electrician, Serge Svetnoy, blamed the producers for Hutchins’ death in a moving Facebook post on Sunday. Svetnoy said he had worked with Hutchins on several films and criticized the “negligence and unprofessional nature” of those handling guns on set. He said the producers hired an inexperienced gunsmith.
Baldwin, who is known for his roles in “30 Rock” and “The Hunt for Red October” and his impression of former President Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live”, called the murder a “tragic accident”.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/10/26/1049243000/crew-member-who-handed-baldwin-gun-fired-after-2019-mishap
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]