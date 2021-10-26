Review: Katie Couric’s “Going There” memoir is brutally candid

On the bookshelf Go By Katie Couric

Small, brown: 528 pages, $ 30 If you purchase related books from our site, The Times may earn a commission of Librairie.org, whose fees support independent bookstores.

In Katie Courics’ new memoir Going There, the news star recalls a question asked by her therapist. Have you ever thought that maybe not everyone would like you?

Couric admits she didn’t. She was a pleasure since childhood, a master at recruiting people to team up with Katie.

Katie Courics first photo op in 1966. Janie McMullan, Diana Searlman and Couric raised $ 11.65 for the United Way and was photographed for the local newspaper. (Courtesy of Katie Couric)

The decisive moment clearly remained with her. There Are No Relentless People in his frank and fearless memoir, a wildly entertaining and often emotional ride through the volatile media landscape of the past 40 years in which no subject is off limits.

Couric, 64, is one of the career-focused generation of women inspired by The Mary Tyler Moore Show, but she was in a class of her own. Hardworking and outgoing, she over-delivered at every turn, keeping NBCs Today show No. 1 in ratings for 16 years. She also defended herself, demanding an apology from CNN executive Ed Turner, who said she was hired for her breast size, and told Bob Wright, then NBC president, to back down. when he said she was too aggressive in questioning his Bush. White House buddies.

Couric came to NBC News as a serious reporter, having quickly learned his trade on local television and on CNN during his hectic start-up years. But she was almost too good at the entertainment elements of morning TV carols with pop stars, dressing up for Halloween and diving headfirst into any audience-driven stunt.

Being described as cheerful and Americas Sweetheart has eclipsed his true accomplishments as a journalist capable of impactful interviews. It also made her a favorite target for tabloids and paparazzi feature films.

That hasn’t changed much: Couric has been pilloried in the press about the first Going There leaks, in which she admits she wasn’t the mentor type to Today. It is understandable that she wants to protect her territory; every woman who made an impression on NBC News has been portrayed by the press as a replacement. (Of course, the network’s three news anchors of that time, Dan Rather, Peter Jennings, and Tom Brokaw, played no role in preparing their successors.)

Katie Couric working in Havana, Cuba with CNN in 1982. (Courtesy of Katie Couric)

But Couric knew she could be pulled out the same way she had entered. Her remarkable rise came after NBC News botched Jane Pauley’s transition from the program in 1989. When ratings plummeted among younger women, Pauley then at just 39 was the first tossed over. edge. When her young replacement Deborah Norville was unable to right the ship, management turned to Couric in 1991.

Star-studded Courics on Today raised the stature of morning television as the influence of the evening news waned. But as a baby boomer raised in The Huntley-Brinkley Report, she couldn’t resist the chance to join CBS in 2006 as the first female solo to serve as an evening news anchor.

She was warned not to do so; Warren Beatty, of all people, said mornings were more important. But she couldn’t pass up the opportunity to make history.

Couric was not well received by traditionalists at CBS News, especially since she was pulling in $ 15 million in a season of cost cutting. She admits her redesigned office in the dreary CBS broadcast hub stood out like a Givenchy dress during a drain.

His attempt to reinvent the evening news did not appeal to the public, but the 2008 Courics interview with the Republican running mate Sarah palin was one of the most defining moments in politics. This silenced her critics long enough for her to work during her contract with the network.

Despite early reports, Couric isn’t really exaggerating in her critiques of former NBC colleagues. The weight of his beards is for CBS. If you are a producer or an executive who has worked with her there and your name is not on the Going There index, consider yourself extremely lucky.

Couric is especially tough on former 60-minute executive producer Jeff Fager, who wasn’t a fan of his work. She takes credit for leading reporters to the #MeToo beat to investigate Fagers’ alleged inappropriate behavior towards women in the company, which ultimately led to her demise. She uses two vulgar terms for male genitals to describe it.

Couric provides a historical perspective on workplace relations, noting that no one blinked in the 1980s when ABC News correspondent Sam Donaldson showed up at his apartment door for a date with the ‘one of his young roommates, who also worked in the Washington Networks office. Couric herself dated an older estranged director while working at CNN. She describes a secret NBC office known as The Bunker, to which the only one with a key was a male presenter who used it for one-on-one interviews and I don’t mean interviews. Let the speculation begin.

Couric also provides a skillfully written tick tock on his reaction to the downfall of longtime co-host Matt Lauer. It’s compassionate without excusing his behavior, which she was admittedly oblivious to when working with him.

But civilians who read Going There will be most stunned by Courics’ raw, unvarnished account of the loss of her first husband, lawyer Jay Monahan, to colon cancer at the age of 42.

Katie Couric with her first husband Jay Monahan’s lawyer and family, in 1997 when Jay was diagnosed with colon cancer. (Courtesy of Katie Couric)

After attempting to be the handyman career mom, Couric wonders if the personal involvement required to be successful at Today has kept her from noticing Monahans’ weight loss and yellowish complexion, signs that he was in serious trouble. sick. She shares the resentment she began to feel about Monahan embarking on a career in television as a legal analyst. Their truncated union is a subject on which the still confident anchor expresses the most doubt.

Couric used his influence as a celebrity to find doctors and treatment to save Monahan. It was too late, but she managed to turn her platform at Today into a megaphone, changing public attitudes by doing a colonoscopy on Today in 2000. It remains a remarkable persuasive step when you consider how badly it has. been difficult to convince many Americans to get vaccinated against a deadly pandemic.

Couric balanced the desire to preserve her husband’s memory for their two daughters while trying to find a new mate. In 2014, she married financier John Molner, but only after her own cancer surgery.

In a jaw-dropping coda, Couric and his youngest daughter Carrie reexamine Monahan’s obsession with Confederation. A native of Virginia, Monahan participated in Civil War reenactments and collected period memorabilia. I know that sounds like an excuse to say it was another time, writes Couric. But it was another time. And Jay never had the chance to live in this one.

Many former Courics colleagues, especially those who knew her as an extremely demanding on-air talent, are likely to challenge their portrayals in Going There. They are already wondering why she chose to burn down the infrastructure that could bring her back to television.

It is assumed here that she knows that she is part of the latest generation of television stars recognized by their first names. The proliferation of video streaming sources continues to cut the mass audience. The kind of media fame she’s enjoyed just won’t be replicated (sorry, podcasters).

Katie Couric with Jeff Zucker and Bryant Gumbel on the set of NBCs Today. (Courtesy of Katie Couric)

Couric, who says she passed up the opportunity to host a show on MSNBC in 2016, was a polarizing figure before polarization became the norm on TV news. One need only witness the overheated reaction to his decision to shorten late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s off-mark rant about Colin Kaepernick to assume that Couric has probably had enough.

When undertaking projects for her own media company, Couric now focuses on covering topics close to her heart. She misses the pulsating energy of a large news organization but seems at peace with herself and the sometimes messy and always interesting life she has lived. My success may have come with a side of BS, she writes. But I like to think it felt good.