With Halloween this Sunday, the week is filled with festivities

Halloween isn’t officially until Sunday, but the whole week is full of events to celebrate this spooky holiday and the fall season. Here are a few:

Plantation blood

This popular haunted house in Augusta is extending its hours of operation from Wednesday to Sunday for Halloween week. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. There is no age limit, with activities for all ages, but parents are encouraged to use good judgment when bringing young children.

General admission is $ 25 and the Fast Pass option is $ 45. Military, medical, police, and firefighters can enter for $ 20 with ID only on Thursdays and Sundays. If you can’t come this week, there will be another chance on Friday November 5th to be scared.

Scary Movies

The Augusta GreenJackets invite families to watch family favorite “Hocus Pocus” on the SRP Park jumbotron on Friday. Participants should bring blankets and pillows to watch from the field. The movie takes place at 7 p.m., but starting at 6 p.m., kids can have fun and meet the characters from the movie as well as GreenJackets mascot Auggie. Food and drink outside is prohibited, but concessions will be available. Buy your tickets onmilb.com/augusta/community/gj-dugout-theater.

Regal Augusta Exchange will feature a black and white monster double film starting at 1 p.m. Saturday with “The werewolf” from 1941 and “The invisible Man” from 1993.Thetheater also plays 1984 comic favorite “Ghost hunters” all weekend at 12.50 p.m. and 7.20 p.m.

Evans Cinemas to present Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” at 2 and 7 p.m. on October 27 and the Stanley Kubrick classic “The brilliant” October 31 and November 3. Check the websitefor the sessions. The films are presented by “Flashback Cinema”which has two screenings every Wednesday and Sunday.

Augusta University’s Maxwell Theater on Walton Way will present a John Carpenter double film on Saturday with “The thing”at 7 p.m. and“Fog”at 21h. Free entry.

Halloween trivia

Quiz with Mike Sleeperwill host Halloween-themed trivia at The Pizza Joint on Broad Street in Augusta from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Teams and individuals will compete for the prizes awarded to the top three individuals / teams. Sleeper’s trivia cover a variety of topics such as movies and history as well as a segment inspired by “Name That Tune”.

Halloween parties

TheWestoBOO! Bash: Haunted Mansion Party is set for 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday at Old Medical College. The evening will feature food and drink, as well as live entertainment. General admission tickets are $ 15 to $ 40. Visitwww.westobou.org.

The Tenth Inning Bar & Grill,on East Buena Vista Avenue in North Augusta, will feature Halloween-themed trivia, karaoke and a costume contest starting at 7 p.m. Friday.

The Back To Nature Garden Center is organizing a Haunted Forest Festivalfrom 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. There will be dancing, retro horror movies on the big screen, outdoor games and more. There will also be a costume contest. Admission is $ 33 and includes food and an alcoholic beverage. The garden center is located on Kissingbower Road in Augusta. To purchase tickets, go tobacktonatureaugusta.com/haunted-forest.html.

Le Chat Noir’s festive Black Cat Carnival returns from 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday. Costumes are optional for the annual fundraiser which includes music, circus acts and burlesque. See lcnaugusta.com for more.

5th Annual Spooktacular Arts and Crafts Market in October

A Halloween-themed local art showcase at the JB Whites Building ends with an arts and crafts market and charity auction to benefit the Golden Harvest Food Bank. Artists, artisans and vendors from the region will be on hand to sell handcrafted products. Local author Charles Campbell will be signing copies of his new book “Midnight Rider”. Disguises are encouraged. The celebration is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

North Augusta Fall Festival

North Augusta will have an all day festival on Saturday in the downtown area. Various musicians will play live music, there will be a costume contest at 1 p.m., food vendors and more than 20 vendors. A children’s area will provide a lot of fun for the children. For a full list of participating artists and vendors, visit the event’s Facebook page.

Trick / Trunk-or-Treat

Children 12 and under will be able to enjoy treats at stores along Broad Street as part of Support the second annual downtown Augusta Halloween event from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Between 9th and 12th Street, more than 30 companies will be distributing candy, including Laziza Mediterranean Grill, Art on Broad and Metro Coffee House. For a complete list of participating locations, go to the trick-or-treat Facebook page.

Trunk-or-treating is also organized at the following locations:

For security reasons against COVID-19 infections, drive-thru services are organized at

Some trunk or treatment sites will also offer food, games, and other entertainment, including:

Some places will ask for canned foods or prepackaged foods given as admission. Two of them are Trick or Treat so others can eat at Evans Towne Center Park from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday andSiegler Karate Center on Washington Road in Evans from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday.

FunWalks / Races

Heroes for Hope 5K and Fun Run invites families to dress like their favorite superheroes and join in on this fun walk / run at Savannah Rapids Pavilion Park on Evans To Locks Road in Martinez at 8 a.m. on Saturday. Admission starts at $ 10 and participants can register forrunsignup.com/Race/GA/Martinez/HeroesforHope5kRunWalk.

There will also be a fun family runinside the gymnasium at the Bernie Ward Community Center on Lumpkin Road in Augusta from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. For each turn performed, children will receive candy. Disguises are encouraged.

West Carolina State Fair

The family funfair continues at the Aiken Exhibition Center until Halloween. Doors open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. The fair includes a farmers market, farm and agricultural exhibits, a lawn mower and more. Visitwesterncarolinastatefair.comfor more details.

Steed’s dairy

Corn at Steed’s Dairy on Wrightsboro Road in Grovetown is open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 7 p.m. until November 28. Visiting the dairy and its animals, pumpkin, games and hay walk has been a fall tradition for residents for years. The five acre corn maze is cut out to resemble a picture or message from an aerial view.

Admission is $ 11 for ages 3 and up or $ 8 for seniors, military, and groups 15 or older. Free for children under 2 years old. The farm will also host a free Military Appreciation Weekend. 13-14 for active and retired members with identity document.