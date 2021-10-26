Connect with us

Entertainment

With Halloween this Sunday, the week is filled with festivities

Published

9 seconds ago

on

By

 


Halloween isn’t officially until Sunday, but the whole week is full of events to celebrate this spooky holiday and the fall season. Here are a few:

Plantation blood

This popular haunted house in Augusta is extending its hours of operation from Wednesday to Sunday for Halloween week. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. There is no age limit, with activities for all ages, but parents are encouraged to use good judgment when bringing young children.

General admission is $ 25 and the Fast Pass option is $ 45. Military, medical, police, and firefighters can enter for $ 20 with ID only on Thursdays and Sundays. If you can’t come this week, there will be another chance on Friday November 5th to be scared.

Scary Movies

The Augusta GreenJackets invite families to watch family favorite “Hocus Pocus” on the SRP Park jumbotron on Friday. Participants should bring blankets and pillows to watch from the field. The movie takes place at 7 p.m., but starting at 6 p.m., kids can have fun and meet the characters from the movie as well as GreenJackets mascot Auggie. Food and drink outside is prohibited, but concessions will be available. Buy your tickets onmilb.com/augusta/community/gj-dugout-theater.

The special effects and the make-up work that have

Regal Augusta Exchange will feature a black and white monster double film starting at 1 p.m. Saturday with “The werewolf” from 1941 and “The invisible Man” from 1993.Thetheater also plays 1984 comic favorite “Ghost hunters” all weekend at 12.50 p.m. and 7.20 p.m.

Evans Cinemas to present Alfred Hitchcock’s “Vertigo” at 2 and 7 p.m. on October 27 and the Stanley Kubrick classic “The brilliant” October 31 and November 3. Check the websitefor the sessions. The films are presented by “Flashback Cinema”which has two screenings every Wednesday and Sunday.

Augusta University’s Maxwell Theater on Walton Way will present a John Carpenter double film on Saturday with “The thing”at 7 p.m. and“Fog”at 21h. Free entry.

Mike Sleeper, standing, jokes with a table of quiz players during a quiz night at the Crowne Plaza hotel in North Augusta, SC on Wednesday night, March 24, 2021.

Halloween trivia

Quiz with Mike Sleeperwill host Halloween-themed trivia at The Pizza Joint on Broad Street in Augusta from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Teams and individuals will compete for the prizes awarded to the top three individuals / teams. Sleeper’s trivia cover a variety of topics such as movies and history as well as a segment inspired by “Name That Tune”.

Following:Trivia parties provide smart fun for everyone in the Augusta area

Halloween parties

TheWestoBOO! Bash: Haunted Mansion Party is set for 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday at Old Medical College. The evening will feature food and drink, as well as live entertainment. General admission tickets are $ 15 to $ 40. Visitwww.westobou.org.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.augustachronicle.com/story/entertainment/2021/10/26/events-near-me-augusta-halloween-sunday-week-filled-holiday-festivities/6165914001/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: