In their book, Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen envision a more unified United StatesExBulletin

Former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s New Book renegades is based on their podcast. The book delves into conversations about race, the American Dream, and their growth stories.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Former President Barack Obama has a podcast. Isn’t that everyone? – you might be thinking. But “Renegades: Born In The USA” is co-hosted by Bruce Springsteen. In it, the two regular guys talk about their fathers, the race, the future of the country, among other things. Now that podcast has turned into a book, and posting it gave our colleague Audie Cornish, host of All Things Considered, a chance to talk to them.

AUDIE CORNISH, BYLINE: I sat down with them pretty much about a week ago. The podcast was somewhat of a pandemic project and, they say, an effort to provide perspective during a difficult time for the country.

BARACK OBAMA: It was a tumultuous time during recording. I think our general attitude was that America was keeping accounts. We had to find out who we were. And part of the purpose of the podcast and now of the book, perhaps, was to offer with some humility the feeling that there is a common American history to be had under all the polarization, division, anger and resentment. that had been stirred up during that year.

CORNISH: And what the two of them are doing in these conversations is trying to find a unifying story for themselves and for the country. It’s something Obama did as a presidential candidate, and Springsteen told me that’s at the heart of what he does as a musician.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN: Music looks for commonalities, basically. I mean, this is the job I’m in. You know ? What the artist does is he tries to get his audience to experience these shared values, this shared sense of storytelling and take him outside with him to the real world, let’s say. , you know. So as a musician, that’s basically my job.

CORNISH: But finding that shared narrative is something Americans are struggling with right now, and so often people can’t agree on the facts. And that commonality can be elusive, even when you’re talking about something like Springsteen’s music. I mean, think of “Born In The USA”. The song has been misunderstood since its release almost four decades ago. The chorus sounds like a celebration of a kind of red, white, and blue American patriotism.

(EXCERPT FROM THE SONG, “BORN IN THE USA”)

SPRINGSTEEN: (Vocals) Born in USA

CORNISH: And it’s been adopted by Republicans from Ronald Reagan to Donald Trump. In fact, Springsteen, who backed Democrats in the last election, wrote the song about a Vietnamese veteran returning home in dire circumstances and few options.

SPRINGSTEEN: (Singing) … Go down to the VA man – he said, son, don’t you understand? Born in the United States

I think the reason this song has kind of become a bit of political football is, firstly, because it expresses great pride and great identity as an American. It is attractive to any political side. OK? But at the same time, it’s also a song that basically speaks of a critical patriotism, a patriotism that fundamentally accepts the country’s weaknesses and looks forward to both – on that count. I think – I don’t know if that’s a problem or these particular people voting like I’m voting right now. I think a lot of them are, and some of them aren’t. You know?

CORNISH: I’m just asking because when you describe your journey on the podcast, where you both talk about your childhood, you know it occurred to me that the kind of place you grew up in is the kind of place that is now commonly spoken of as being lost to Democrats. And I don’t know if you, Mr. President, want to give some sort of answer to this question about disconnection?

OBAMA: Yes. See, I actually think …

CORNISH: Because it’s not just a shared story.

OBAMA: Well, but I actually think, you know, that’s part of the reason we created the podcast to try to remind ourselves that a lot of the simple categories we’re using right now don’t actually reflect the complexity. happening on the ground. Law? So the truth is, either we tell each other stories that allow us to see ourselves as fellow travelers and humans, or we have conflicts and clashes, and whoever gets the most power wins. And I would say that at best America has been able – with one fairly significant exception in the Civil War – to try to make progress and perfect the union without resorting only to violence, only to power. And I think that’s part of the reason we want to resurface some of those older conversations – remember, okay, here’s how far we’ve come; this is where we came from – because maybe it allows us to come back to a place that is an inclusive common history about America.

KING: Our colleague Audie Cornish talks to Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen.

