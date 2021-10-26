Queen Elizabeth to jump summit on climate in Glasgow





Advised by doctors to rest, Queen Elizabeth II, 95, the oldest and longest-serving monarch in British history, will not attend the world climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland , from next week, Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday. The Queen was scheduled to attend a reception with world leaders including President Biden and Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference on Monday, known as COP26. Her Majesty is disappointed not to attend the reception but will deliver remarks to the assembled delegates via a recorded video message, the palace said in a statement. Elizabeth skipped ceremonies last week in Belfast marking the centenary of Northern Ireland’s creation, after the palace said she was accepting her doctor’s advice to rest for a few days.

She had been hospitalized overnight last week for what the palace described only as preliminary investigations. Royal officials have not clarified her condition, but there is no public indication that she is seriously ill. The Queen performed light duties at Windsor Castle, the palace said on Tuesday. She had a video call with a foreign ambassador on Tuesday.

The Queen was recorded recently expressing interest in the issue of global warming and telling world leaders is really irritating when they talk, but they don’t. Elizabeth came to the throne in 1952 and is the only monarch most Britons have ever known. By February, she will have been Queen for 70 years, well beyond the 63-year record set by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

The current queen is also by far the longest-lived monarch; previously the oldest was Victoria, who died at 81. Elizabeth’s 73-year-old husband Prince Philip died in April at the age of 99, but the Queen quickly returned to a fairly active public schedule. In June, she joined the leaders of the world’s richest democracies at the Group of 7 summit meeting in Cornwall, England.

