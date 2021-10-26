Of which Fret, the sequel to Dune officially has a release date





Days after viewers encountered a confusing part 1 title card in Dune, the film keeps its promise of a sequel. Legendary entertainment announcement Dune: part two Tuesday, while the star Timothée Chalamet also shared the news on Instagram. The studio confirmed Hollywood journalist this Dune: part two will be released exclusively in theaters on October 20, 2023. Director Denis Villenueve shared his excitement over the announcement, recounting THR in a statement: just heard from Legendary that we’re officially moving forward with Dune: part two. It was a dream of mine to adapt Frank Herberts Dune and I have the fans, cast and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is just the beginning. In a statement all its own, Legendary celebrated the news. Legendary is happy to move forward with Dune: part twoonce again based on the amazing books written by Frank Herbert, the studio said in a statement. We wouldn’t have come to this point without Denis’ extraordinary vision and the incredible work of his talented team, writers, our stellar cast, our partners at Warner Bros., and of course the fans! Here is more Dune. Villenueve did not hesitate to express his desire for a Dune to follow. At first I wanted to do both parts at the same time, he said Variety at the Toronto Film Festival. For several reasons that didn’t happen, and I accepted the challenge to do the first part and wait and see if the movie gets enough excitement. The Oscar-nominated filmmaker also wrote a contemptuous response to Warner Bros.’s decision. in the era of the pandemic to come out Dune simultaneously in theaters and on HBO Max. Streaming can produce great content, but premium movies cannot. Dunes scope and scale, Villenueve wrote in Variety at the time. The decision of Warner Bros. means Dune will not have the chance to perform financially to be viable and piracy will eventually triumph. Warner Bros. maybe just killed the Dune franchise. It seems that the obituary was premature because Dune grossed $ 40.1 million for the country on its opening weekend. It also broke the $ 200 million mark worldwide, boosting global interest in a film ending with a phrase that warns: this is just the beginning. More great stories from Vanity Show How Samuel L. Jacksons Battle With Addiction Inspired His Groundbreaking Performance

