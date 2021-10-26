Shooting “Rust”: how did it go, at all times





One minute, star producer Alec Baldwin and a handful of others were rehearsing a scene in a wooden church on a dusty Old West set supposed to look like 1880s Kansas. The next minute two people were bleeding from gunshot wounds – one of which would prove fatal – and everyone was in shock and shock.

Here, based on a search warrant affidavit and 911 calls, is an account of what happened that day.

The team was filming last Thursday at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a western set outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico. In the film, Baldwin plays a grizzled outlaw fleeing authorities with his 13-year-old grandson.

Mornings usually started with breakfast at 6:30 a.m., but that day they were late. A six-person film crew had recently left work, complaining about wages and accommodation, and a new crew had been recruited. But even with the delay, things appeared to be going smoothly, Principal Joel Souza told Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Deputies in the affidavit. Baldwin and the crew began rehearsing a scene in the rustic church, paused for lunch, and then returned to set. Baldwin, clad in Old West clothing, was snuggled with Souza, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and a few others inside the simple wooden structure. A camera was installed, but since they were only rehearsing, nothing was filmed or recorded. Deputy Headmaster Dave Halls fetched a propeller pistol from a cart outside the church and shouted “Cold pistol!” », Indicating that he was unloaded. He then handed it to Baldwin, who was seated on a church pew facing the camera and the team. Baldwin was demonstrating a “cross draw” – pulling a weapon from a holster on the opposite side of his body with his shooting hand. The scene forced him to point the gun at the camera. It was around 1:50 p.m., Souza told MPs he was watching the scene through the camera and nearby monitors when he heard “what sounded like a whip, then a loud pop”. Hutchins tripped back and collapsed on the ground, clutching her stomach and saying she couldn’t feel her legs. Souza, who was standing next to her, noticed blood on her shoulder. Suddenly it’s chaos. A script supervisor called 911 The crew members dispersed. A doctor tried to stop Cackins’ bleeding while others frantically dialed 911. During a 911 call, a woman who described herself as the film’s script supervisor told the dispatcher what had happened. “Two people were accidentally shot on a film set by a propeller pistol. We need help immediately,” the woman said, according to a transcript of the call obtained by CNN affiliate KOAT. “A director and a cameraman were shot dead.” The 911 operator asked if the prop pistol was loaded with a real bullet. “I can’t tell you,” the woman said. “We have two wounds from a movie, a gunshot… I was sitting, we were rehearsing and it happened, and I ran away. We all ran out. They were overtaken. . the cameraman and the director. ” “The appellant then proceeded to curse an unidentified person about the safety of the guns on set. Then came another 911 call, this one from an unidentified man on the set. The dispatcher told him that an ambulance was on its way. She also offered to give instructions on how to stop the victims’ bleeding. The caller told the dispatcher that a doctor on set was helping treat those who were shot. A cacophony of voices could be heard in the background. Investigators seized Baldwin’s clothes Sheriff’s deputies arrived shortly after. Hutchins, 42, was airlifted to a hospital about 55 miles away in Albuquerque, where she was pronounced deceased. Souza, 48, was shot in the right shoulder and is recovering. A distraught Baldwin put on his street clothes and gave his bloodstained Western outfit to the authorities. He also gave the propeller pistol to the gunsmith – the person who oversees guns on film sets – who took out the worn case and handed it over to detectives. Investigators also found two other propeller pistols, a Western-style pistol belt and ammunition. It is still unclear what was in the pistol that Baldwin fired. Detectives learned that the gunsmith, Hannah Gutierrez, put three propeller pistols on the cart before Halls, the deputy headmaster, grabbed one and handed it to Baldwin. Souza, the director of the film, told investigators he believed the gun was unloaded and safe. In the affidavit, detectives requested a search warrant to seize other evidence, including firearms and ammunition, cameras, memory cards and computers. The film industry mourns Hutchins, who was considered an emerging talent in Hollywood. Baldwin said he was heartbroken. Bonanza Creek Ranch, which has been used for dozens of western themed movies and TV series , including “Lonesome Dove” and “Cowboys and Aliens”, is now deserted. The production crew said they had stopped filming “Rust,” at least until the investigation into the set was completed. Five days later, there are still more questions than answers.

