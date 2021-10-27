Bollywood’s silence won’t save him

Last year, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s relentless media chase was just a trailer for what was to come.

Bollywood was synonymous with escape for adoring Indian audiences until a few years ago; he has now become the bogeyman that the political class throws at the masses, serving as both a huge distraction and a sinister warning. The people who sold us eternal love, righteous anger and thirst for justice on the big screen have now turned into immoral, “non-Indian” thugs whose targeting inspires an ominous sense of schadenfreude in many of us.

Last year, actor Rhea Chakraborty’s relentless media chase was just a trailer for what was to come. For some time now, Bollywood has been painted as a cesspool where privilege and exploitation go hand in hand. It is not that there is no truth in these allegations. The industry certainly has some serious issues it faces, from nepotism to sexual harassment. But what we are seeing unfolding on TV channels and social media today is far from a real attempt to address these issues. This nasty witch hunt has only one goal: to alienate and punish those who do not comply when asked.

Shah Rukh Khan, through his son Aryan, latest dragged through mud after the 23-year-old was found at a party on a ship where drugs were reportedly circulating . Although no drugs have been found on Aryan, he has yet to be released on bail in a court system where bail should be the norm. Although it was a Narcotics Control Bureau operation, a BJP employee and a self-proclaimed detective were present during the arrests, even escorting Aryan Khan to the NCB office. There is no claim to what is going on. Why bother sheathing the sword when it’s the blood everyone wants to see?

SRK is an outsider that has become the Badshah of Bollywood. It was a time when it was possible for three Khans to rule in an industry that primarily caters to the heart of Hindi. In the India where we live now, it seems inconceivable that such a thing could happen again. An India where the right is calling for a boycott of products because the models do not wear bindis. An India where a bombing defendant became a Member of Parliament and is now threatening filmmakers with dire consequences if their films “offend Hindu feelings”. An India where the Minister of the Interior of a state defends violence inflicted on a filmmaker in a city under his control, because the name of a web series “offends the Hindus”. An India where communitarianism has become the norm, and we are supposed to be proud of it.

An India where love beyond differences is a conspiracy, not an expression of the heart.

In 2014, those of us who feared this would happen were told it was all ‘marginal’. But in 2021, it’s clear that the plan was still for the fringe to bulldoze and take control of the general public.

SRK is pretty much Bollywood royalty, considering the star status he enjoys. Yet there have been very few of his colleagues who have spoken publicly in favor. Bollywood is no longer big family names and outsiders; inventors and imitations. They are the bradeurs, the rebels and the fence guards. There is the group that makes “nationalist” films and takes advantage of the twist of the story to adapt it to a narrative; the same people who copy-paste pro-government tweets in tandem. Those who have indulged in the humiliation, intimidation of their colleagues, have supported calls for genocide, and were recognized for their efforts.

There is the much smaller group that speaks out and faces vitriol on social media day in and day out (apart from computer raids, leak WhatsApp chats and the threat of arrest).

And then there is the largest group of all, the silent ones who do not wish to enter into a “controversy”.

It is easy to see why this is so. A film is worth several crores, and the film industry has always been a prime target for political parties wanting to make a point, or fringe groups who want to make headlines. In 1995, for example, a Muslim fundamentalist group threw crass bombs on director Mani Ratnam for portraying a Muslim woman falling in love with a Hindu man in his film Bombay. Without any sense of irony, Hindutva supporters today argue that their objection to interfaith love in film or any other medium is similar and should be accepted (needless to say, they also enjoy the support of state).

In a country where democracy is turning more and more into a farce, it must be more than ever tempting to be silent rather than to speak out. But if there is one lesson to be learned from recent events, it is that no one is really safe from fascists.

In 2019, actor Ranveer Singh was among those who attended PM Modi’s Bollywood meets what kind of films should the industry make; the good nature between the PM and Ranveer has caused much ink to flow. In 2020, his wife and actor Deepika Padukone was questioned by NCB and harassed by the media for leaking WhatsApp drug talks. (Earlier that year, Deepika openly expressed her solidarity with the JNU protests just a coincidence, of course.) In 2016, director Prakash Jha claimed that Karan Johar’s remark on growing intolerance in the countryside was purely the fruit of the latter’s imagination. This is the same director who was abused in Bhopal a few days ago because of his web series. During this attack on the Ashram sets, Bajrang Dal was looking for its main star, Bobby Deol, brother of MP BJP Sunny Deol.

Make no mistake, they will come for you, even if you think you are on the same side. It’s an escape to think otherwise, and Bollywood has to pinch itself to get back to reality. Imagine abhi baaki hai.

