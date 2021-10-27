Customs, taxes, drugs: Sameer Wankhede and his 13 ‘Bollywood hits’

Sameer Wankhede, an IRS officer from the 2008 batch, has taken action against several Bollywood celebrities while handling customs, service tax and narcotics operations in various capacities.

Here is a list of 13 high-profile cases Sameer Wankhede has sued Bollywood celebrities in over the years.

In a recent interview, he said: “I am not against Bollywood but I am against those who break the law.”

1) SHAH RUKH KHAN: In July 2011, Shah Rukh Khan was arrested and questioned by an airport customs team led by Sameer Wankhede. Shah Rukh Khan was fined Rs 1.5 lakh for carrying excess baggage. The actor had arrived at Mumbai Airport after a family vacation in the Netherlands and London.

Shah Rukh Khan Leaves Arthur Road Prison After Visiting Son Aryan on October 21, 2021 | PTI

2) MINISHA LAMBA: Actress Minissha Lamba was arrested at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in May 2011 after arriving on an Emirates flight from Cannes. She was intercepted by a team of then Deputy Commissioner (Customs) Sameer Wankhede. She had matching undeclared diamond jewelry and other gemstones worth Rs 50 lakh. She was allowed to leave after 16 hours of investigation.

3) ANUSHKA SHARMA: In June 2011, a team of Deputy Commissioner (Customs) Sameer Wankhede intercepted Anushka Sharma at Mumbai airport and found a diamond bracelet, necklaces, earrings and two expensive watches worth Rs 35 lakh undeclared. She was allowed to leave the airport after 11 a.m.

4) KATRINA KAIF: Katrina Kaif encountered problems in September 2012 at Mumbai Airport when she arrived on a Cathay Pacific flight and left the terminal without claiming any luggage. When his two assistants, P Chaddha and Arun Sharma, entered the terminal to collect the luggage, they were arrested by Sameer Wankhede’s team. Officials found an Apple iPad, Rs 30,000 in undeclared cash and two bottles of whiskey. The two were then questioned by Deputy Commissioner (Customs) Sameer Wankhede, and a fine of Rs 12,000 was imposed under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

Katrina Kaif archive photo | PTI

5) RANBIR KAPOOR: In May 2013, Ranbir Kapoor was arrested and fined Rs 60,000 after landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on a British Airways flight from London. He was detained by Sameer Wankhede’s team as he walked through a passage strictly reserved for airport officials and staff. When Kapoor’s luggage was checked, undeclared expensive perfumes, clothes and shoes worth around Rs 1 lakh were found and a fine was imposed by Wankhede. He was detained for almost 40 minutes.

6) MIKA SINGH: In February 2013, singer Mika Singh was arrested while trying to leave Mumbai International Airport without declaring more than 9 lakh rupees after arriving from Bangkok. Singh was arrested by the Customs Air Intelligence Unit led by Sameer Wankhede. Two bottles of alcohol, sunglasses and perfumes were found in Mika’s bag.

7) BIPASHA BASU: Actress Bipasha Basu was arrested at Mumbai International Airport after arriving from London in 2011 by Sameer Wankhede’s team and fined Rs 12,000 for failing to declare valuables imported from worth Rs 60 lakh. She allegedly did not report any brand name shoes, sunglasses and handbags.

8) ANURAG KASHYAP: In August 2013, when Sameer Wankhede was working with the Service Tax Department as deputy commissioner, Anurag Kashyap was fined Rs 55 lakh for tax evasion. His accounts were also sealed in December for failing to obey the summons issued by the department.

File photo of Anurag Kashyap | PTI

9) VIVEK OBEROI: In September 2013, actor Vivek Oberoi was summoned by the Service Tax Department, where Wankhede was appointed deputy commissioner, for allegedly evading the service tax of Rs 40 lakh, which he had collected from producers.

10) RHEA CHAKRABORTY: Actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested on September 8, 2020, while Sameer Wankhede headed the Mumbai office of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) as zone manager. She was arrested on the basis of her alleged WhatsApp conversations and drug use charges.

Rhea Chakraborty in front of the NCB office in Mumbai on January 4, 2021 | PTI

11) DEEPIKA PADUKONE, SHRADDHA KAPOOR, SARA ALI KHAN: The three actors were summoned and questioned in September 2020 based on WhatsApp chats that BCN unearthed during its investigation into the Rhea Chakraborty drug case.

Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan at the NCB Office in Mumbai | PTI

12) ARMAAN KOHLI: Actor Armaan Kohli was arrested by BCN in August 2021 for drug use. The arrest and raids were carried out under the supervision of NCB chief in Mumbai, Sameer Wankhede.

Armaan Kohli at NCB Office, Mumbai September 1, 2021 | PTI

13) ARYAN KHAN: Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was arrested on October 2 and arrested the next day after a team led by NCB’s Sameer Wankhede dismantled a drug party allegedly scheduled on a cruise in Mumbai. Actor Ananya Panday was also summoned and questioned by the BCN recently in this case.