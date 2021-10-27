Actor Anthony Rapp’s Noho loft studio, bought with ‘Rent’ money, now asks for $ 1.95 million





Photo credit: Stephanie Powell, MW Studios for Sotheby’s International Realty This classic loft studio in the iconic building in 1 Bond Street was, for 23 years, the home of actor Anthony Rapp, who starred as Mark Cohen in the Broadway hit “Rent”, as well as in the film version. The actor, who had lived in an East Village apartment very similar to the ones featured in the play, bought the downtown loft 23 years ago for $ 375,000, saved on his acting career in full swing. boom. The 1,250 square foot second floor studio with beautifully designed custom renovations added by Rapp over the years is now asking for $ 1.95 million. Rapp moved to a new luxury development in his first New York neighborhood, the East Village, leaving the loft life behind, but the Noho space has retained its charm. Along with the lovingly restored original details, the loft bones of this former factory floor make it instantly recognizable as part of the history of downtown Manhattan. The ceilings rise twelve and a half feet above the original knotty pine floors, accented in places by restored pewter and Corinthian columns. A spacious living room invites you to lounge on the mezzanine. There is plenty of space for entertaining, with an adjacent open kitchen and dining area. The industrial feel of exposed pipes and steel ceiling fans is offset by pale gray walls. The open kitchen doesn’t skimp on sophistication with glass-fronted mahogany cabinetry and textured granite countertops. An arsenal of chef’s tools includes a Viking stove and a Subzero refrigerator. The separate and private sleeping area is ideal for a king-size bed with tons of custom wood and iron storage. A generously sized tub features an original clawfoot tub and Ann Sacks mosaic tile in marine hues. A charming home office has a corner with ten foot high casement windows overlooking the cobblestones of Bond Street below. This flexible and unique space becomes the perfect Manhattan loft corner with the help of a one-of-a-kind reclaimed wood wall commissioned by contemporary artist Michelle Peterson-Albansoz. The iconic pre-war cast iron building known as the Robbins & Appleton Building is part of the NohoHistoric District. Originally completed in 1880 as the headquarters of the American Waltham Watch Company, the building now houses 19 luxury condominium residences. [Listing Details: 1 Bond Street, 2A at CityRealty] [At Sotheby’sInternational Realtyby Kristi Ambrosetti] Photo credit: Stephanie Powell, MW Studios for Sotheby’s International Realty Key words :

1 Bond Street, anthony rapp, condominiums, lofts Neighborhoods:

To stay

