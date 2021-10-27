Entertainment
Bollywood bets on major films to appeal to moviegoers
NEW DELHI : Bollywood places risky bets on big budget movies to bring audiences back to theaters amid continued uncertainty over the course of the pandemic, increased video streaming and shrinking theaters .
Business analysts are skeptical as to whether the industry will be able to recover the massive investments under the new circumstances.
According to these analysts, some of the investments may be difficult to fully recover due to the decrease in the number of screens, the higher revenue share of multiplexes, the entertainment tax and also the fact that OTT streaming platforms (over-the-top) have rationalized their film acquisition budgets.
Many of these numbers are not commercially viable when you consider factors such as the entertainment tax or the type of rental that theaters have to pay, ”said independent business analyst Sreedhar Pillai.
A version of Ramayana is planned with Hrithik Roshan and Ranbir Kapoor for 750 crores. At least three films to come with Baahubali the star Prabhas will cost more than 400 crore each, just like the superhero movie by Karan Johars Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Pillai believes that in order to recover budgets of 750 crore, a movie should earn at least 450-500 crore in cinemas alone, which he says is almost impossible. After deduction of the tax on shows and the share of multiplexes, only about half, or 200-250 crore would go to producers. On the other hand, theaters will continue to claim their weekly shares, especially given the difficulties of the past two years. Good budgets are the key to success, ”added Pillai.
Highest grossing Indian film of all time Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, too, collected some more 500 crore in the domestic market. While the additional revenue came from overseas territories, much of it had to be shared with distribution partners in those markets.
While actors such as Prabhas are billed as pan-Indian stars with their upcoming films dubbed into multiple languages and shot on lavish scales with visual effects, one film producer pointed out that actors’ latest film Saaho revolved around 148 crore after spending 325 crore on production, despite its popularity after Baahubali. In the near future, you can’t even expect theaters to contribute more than 30% of total revenue given how slowly audiences will return to theaters and the limited number of screens, ”he said. declared the person.
Additionally, streaming services didn’t see the kind of returns they expected from high-priced movies and decided to focus on ordering web originals, the person said.
On the other hand, film finance consultant Sanjay Bhandari said producers take the risk of making big budget films because of distributors’ assurances that audiences will be flocking to theaters around the world and can be dubbed in several languages. Many of these films may seek to recoup their cost even before they are released, ”said Bhandari, referring to satellite TV, digital streaming and theatrical distribution rights that are sold out months in advance.
Additionally, many talents, including the main stars, divide their fees into fixed and variable elements, helping the movie to end on time.
Independent operator Vishek Chauhan said the common perception now is that filmmaking is a dying industry, but that a lot can change with such films. There is nothing more seductive than success. If these big movies come and go, it will inspire many people to step into the industry or reopen screens. There is a huge population to go to in small towns, and only the bigger movies can attract those markets, ”said Chauhan, referring to Hollywood films such as the Avengers and Spider-Man franchises as the yardstick. -or which raised public expectations.
