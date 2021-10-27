“Rust” actor Alec Baldwin says camera was protected during filming, actors not







TMZ.com Scenes of guns in the Alec baldwin The “Rust” films were considered dangerous enough to offer some protection … but not protection for people, but rather expensive cameras. Ian A. Hudson, a New Mexico-based lead actor who plays an outlaw in the film, tells TMZ … his last scene in the film on October 8 was a shootout where he was killed, and he says he was terrified that there were 20 rounds of pistols and rifles that fired blanks, and the only protection against an accident was some sort of shield around the camera. Hudson describes what he says is something like a 3X2 foot shield, with the only part exposed being the lens. He stood 6 feet in front of the camera and wondered why there was a need to shield the camera while standing there exposed. He adds that there were people behind the camera, which gun experts shouldn’t have happened. Hudson says he felt the scene was “life threatening” because real guns were pointed at him and blank bullets fired, creating a puff of air that hit him several times. He also said he was hit by small pieces of cardboard. The actor told us he didn’t complain because he was new to the business and believed he would be seen as a problem if he expressed his concern. And, says Hudson, he and his fellow actors were alarmed enough to reference the accidental murder of Brandon lee in 1993. He told us that they had discussed the fact that it doesn’t seem like much has changed in the past 30 years.

PA Hudson says the other more experienced actors checked their guns 2-3 times after receiving them from the gunsmith, and it didn’t matter if they were told the gun was “cold” or “hot.” Baldwin did not check the weapon, but rather relied on the deputy director who assured him that the weapon was “cold.” The gunsmith, Hannah gutierrez-reed, is now under the microscope because of her inexperience … something she talked about in a recent podcast. But, Hudson says director, Joel SouzaHannah praised when Hudson was on set, telling her she was doing a good job. As we reported, Souza was shot with the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, who deceased of her injuries after being hit by a live bullet. Ian’s character was killed in a shootout with Jensen ackles‘character … and he said that was extremely disturbing. Hudson added that he had never seen anyone use firearms recreationally when the cameras were not rolling.

