Bluegrass innovator Sonny Osborne dead at 83
NASHVILLE Sonny Osborne, the banjo player and singer who, along with his older brother, Bobby, led one of the most innovative and beloved groups in bluegrass music, died Sunday at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee , at the age of 83.
His death, after a series of strokes, was confirmed by his friend and protégé Lincoln Hensley.
Best known for their 1967 hit Rocky Top, the Osborne Brothers pioneered a three-part harmony singing style in which Bobby Osborne sang tenor melodies set above the other two voices of the trio, rather than between them, as was the custom in bluegrass. Sonny Osborne sang the baritone harmonies, with various second tenors over the years adding a third layer of harmony to complete the bright and lyrical mix that has become the band’s calling card.
The Osbornes broke further with the bluegrass convention by augmenting Mr. Osbornes ‘driving but richly melodic banjo playing and his brothers’ jazz-inspired mandolin work with string sections, drums, and a bass guitar. pedals. They were also the first bluegrass band to record with twin banjos and, more alarmingly for bluegrass purists, to add electric mics to their instruments, abandoning the long-standing practice of cuddling around a single microphone.
Addressing the group’s critics in an interview in 2000 with the music magazine No Depression, Mr. Osborne recalled the allegations of treason which were brought against the group for adopting an electric censorship reminiscent of that which was done to Bob Dylan for playing with an electric group at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.
They thought, Oh, they changed, they did this, they did that, they changed a lot, we didn’t, Mr. Osborne insisted. We played the same things that we normally play. We just added this stuff all around us.
Despite or perhaps because of their unorthodox approach, the Osbornes emerged as one of the few 50s and 60s bluegrass groups to regularly place their recordings on the country charts. In 1971, they were named Vocal Group of the Year by the Country Music Association, a rare accolade for a bluegrass ensemble.
The Osborne repertoire was as vast as their sonic palette, encompassing Old Kentucky House, by Randy Newman, and Midnight flyer, a song written by Paul Craft (who also wrote Bobby Bare’s 1976 hit Dropkick Me, Jesus) and popularized by the Eagles shortly after the Osbornes recorded it in the early 1970s.
In 1968, they released Yesterday, Today & the Osborne Brothers, an album that linked bluegrass’s past to its future, expanding the vocabulary of idioms while serving as a harbinger of intrepid heirs like Newgrass Revival and Alison Krauss & Union Station.
The first side of the original LP consisted of traditional dishes associated with bluegrass patriarch Bill Monroe. The second side was steeped in material arranged in a more contemporary vein, including Rocky Top, a song written by the husband-and-wife team of Boudleaux and Felice Bryant (best known for their hits Everly Brothers).
A Top 40 country hit boosted by the instrumental solos of the two Osborne brothers, Rocky Top was later adopted as the official song by the state of Tennessee. Like Tennessee Hound Dog, another Top 40 country hit written for the Osbornes by the Bryants, Rocky Top was a shameless hymn to the mountain culture of the brothers’ childhood:
Rocky Top, you will always be
Home sweet home for me.
Good old Rocky Top
Rocky peak, Tennessee
Rocky peak, Tennessee.
Sonny Osborne was born on October 29, 1937 in Thousandsticks, an Appalachian enclave near Hyden, Kentucky, where he and his brother grew up. Their parents, Robert and Daisy (Dixon) Osborne, were teachers; their father supplemented the family income by working in his parents’ general store.
Mr. Osborne started the banjo at age 11, after the family moved to Dayton, Ohio. He and his brother formed their own band in 1953, while Sonny, still in high school, also performed briefly with Bill Monroe. In 1954, the brothers made half a dozen recordings with flamboyant bluegrass conductor Jimmy Martin.
We didn’t want to be farmers, Mr. Osborne said in his No Depression interview. Music was the only thing we wanted to do, that’s all.
The Osborne joined the WWVA Jamboree in Wheeling, W.Va., in 1956 and remained there for the remainder of the decade. Among their most acclaimed recordings from this period are Ruby, are you crazy ?, a barnburner, starring the two Osborne brothers on the banjo, written by old-fashioned singer Cousin Emmy (aka Cynthia May Carver), and Once More, an old-fashioned love song. Both were released by MGM Records in the late 1950s and credited to the Osborne Brothers and Red Allen, who featured on tenor vocals and acoustic guitar in the group’s early incarnations.
The Osbornes became the first bluegrass group to perform on a college campus.
The Osborne signed in 1963 with the Nashville division of Decca Records, then headed by famous producer Owen Bradley. A year later, they joined the Grand Ole Opry. They also began to seriously break away from the tradition of bluegrass, among other things, supplementing their performances with drums and dobro.
The Osborne recorded extensively for Decca (who later became MCA) before leaving the label in 1974, disappointed that they had only average success on country radio. A return to a more traditional approach rejuvenated their careers, securing their reputation over the next three decades as elders of bluegrass alongside giants like Flatt & Scruggs, Mr. Monroe and the Stanley Brothers. They were inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Associations Hall of Fame in 1994.
Mr. Osborne retired in 2005 after sustaining a shoulder injury. He nevertheless remained active in bluegrass circles by promoting his own line of banjos and writing Ask Sonny Anything, a weekly column for Bluegrass Today that was brimming with the same energy and spirit he once displayed. on the scene.
Besides his brother, Mr. Osborne is survived by his wife of 63 years, Judy Wachter Osborne; his sister, Louise Williams; one son, Steven; one daughter, Karen Davenport; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In 1965, Mr. Osborne began to experiment with a special tuning that gave his banjo a timbre reminiscent of an electric instrument, sometimes even horns or a steel guitar. What he discovered, fueled by his omnivorous taste for music, did more than shape his approach to banjo playing, which expanded; it also shaped the sonic directions the Osborne would take for the rest of the decade and beyond.
The notes themselves came from constantly listening to every other kind of music you can imagine, Mr Osborne explained in 2000. Steel and electric guitars, horns, saxophone, trumpet, piano if you listened to it all. , if you were to be a big fan of the kind of music I used to listen to, you’d hear a bit of everything in there.
There’s a bit of everyone in the notes I’ve played, but when you put them on the banjo, then it’s a whole different ball game.
