Bluegrass innovator Sonny Osborne dead at 83

NASHVILLE Sonny Osborne, the banjo player and singer who, along with his older brother, Bobby, led one of the most innovative and beloved groups in bluegrass music, died Sunday at his home in Hendersonville, Tennessee , at the age of 83.

His death, after a series of strokes, was confirmed by his friend and protégé Lincoln Hensley.

Best known for their 1967 hit Rocky Top, the Osborne Brothers pioneered a three-part harmony singing style in which Bobby Osborne sang tenor melodies set above the other two voices of the trio, rather than between them, as was the custom in bluegrass. Sonny Osborne sang the baritone harmonies, with various second tenors over the years adding a third layer of harmony to complete the bright and lyrical mix that has become the band’s calling card.

The Osbornes broke further with the bluegrass convention by augmenting Mr. Osbornes ‘driving but richly melodic banjo playing and his brothers’ jazz-inspired mandolin work with string sections, drums, and a bass guitar. pedals. They were also the first bluegrass band to record with twin banjos and, more alarmingly for bluegrass purists, to add electric mics to their instruments, abandoning the long-standing practice of cuddling around a single microphone.

Addressing the group’s critics in an interview in 2000 with the music magazine No Depression, Mr. Osborne recalled the allegations of treason which were brought against the group for adopting an electric censorship reminiscent of that which was done to Bob Dylan for playing with an electric group at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.