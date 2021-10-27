Russia, Ukraine record record daily deaths, low vaccinations

MOSCOW The daily death toll from COVID-19 in Russia hit a new high on Tuesday amid an upsurge in infections that has forced the Kremlin to order most Russians out of work from this week.

Low vaccination rates have allowed the virus to spread rapidly throughout Eastern Europe. Ukraine and Bulgaria also reported a record daily death toll on Tuesday.

Russia’s National Coronavirus Task Force has reported 1,106 deaths in 24 hours, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. That number brought the official death toll from a pandemic in the country to 232,775, by far the highest in Europe.

Russia has registered 36,446 new cases of the coronavirus daily, slightly less than in recent days.

In a bid to stem the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a period of non-work between October 30 and November 7, when the country will observe an extended holiday.

During this time, most state organizations and private companies are to suspend their activities, and most stores will close as well as kindergartens, schools, gymnasiums and most places of entertainment. Restaurants and cafes will only be open for take out or delivery. Food stores, pharmacies and businesses operating key infrastructure can remain open.

Access to museums, theaters, concert halls and other venues will be limited to people with digital codes on their smartphones to prove they have been vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19, a practice that will remain in place after November 7. .

The new restrictions have encouraged more people to get vaccinated.

Olga Korina, an 82-year-old Moscow resident, said she was reluctant to receive a vaccine but changed her mind after seeing that proof of vaccination would be required to attend concerts.

“Everything will be closed for us, and I love the music so much,” she said.

Putin called on local authorities to order unvaccinated people over the age of 60 to stay in their homes and close nightclubs and other places of entertainment. The Russian authorities have also stepped up the application of mask obligations in public transport and in covered places.

The Russian leader encouraged the worst-affected regions to start the rest period earlier and possibly extend it beyond November 7. Six of Russia’s 85 regions began the period of inactivity on Monday, and more joined them on Tuesday. Moscow is due to suspend most people’s work on Thursday.

Russian authorities expect the holiday will help limit the spread of contagion by preventing people from accessing offices and public transport.

However, airline ticket sales and hotel reservations at Russian Black Sea resorts surged on news of the extended holidays, forcing authorities in southern Russia to shut down entertainment venues and shut down. limit access to restaurants and bars to customers with digital health codes. Tour operators have also reported an increase in demand for package holidays to Egyptian resorts.

The government blamed the rapid spread of the virus and skyrocketing deaths on low vaccination rates. Only about 49 million Russians, or about a third of the country’s nearly 146 million people, are fully immunized.

“It is important to speed up the pace of vaccination, otherwise we will not be able to control the spread of infection,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a cabinet meeting.

Health Minister Mikhail Murashhko said nearly 90% of hospital beds are occupied by more than 268,000 COVID-19 patients, adding that authorities must increase the country’s hospital capacity.

“It is a colossal burden on the health system,” he said.

Russia was the first country in the world to authorize a vaccine against the coronavirus, launching Sputnik V in August 2020. It has abundant supplies of the vaccine, but citizens have been slow to get vaccinated, a trend attributed to party to contradictory signals from the authorities.

In neighboring Ukraine, vaccination has been even slower. About 16% of the country’s 41 million people have been fully immunized. Confirmed cases and deaths have increased over the past week, and Ukraine’s health ministry on Tuesday reported a record 734 deaths in 24 hours.

Bulgaria, the least vaccinated country in the European Union with around 25% of the adult population fully vaccinated, on Tuesday reported 5,863 new confirmed cases and 243 deaths, two daily national records. Medical staff fear the latest wave of infections could overwhelm the country’s ailing healthcare system.

In the Baltic countries, which borders Russia, Estonian authorities are considering new restrictions on coronaviruses in addition to those that went into effect a day ago. Still, Estonia is seeking to avoid a general lockdown like the one neighboring Latvia has imposed to counter the rapid spread of the virus. Latvia’s lockdown, which began on October 21 and continues until November 15, includes a nationwide curfew, closes most shops and suspends entertainment, sporting and cultural events.

___

Yuras Karamanau in Kiev, Ukraine, and Veselin Toshkov in Sofia, Bulgaria, contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic