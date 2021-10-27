Bollywood celebrities, athletes and businessmen

From Bollywood celebrities and sportsmen to businessmen, here are 8 famous vintage car owners in India.

Like fashion and technology, automobiles are very expressive of the design language and innovation of an era. Vintage cars are simply relics of a bygone era and almost as if they own a piece of the past. I guess that’s what makes it so valuable and attractive. Among the many vintage car owners in Inia, we have selected a few big names from B-Town and companies here.

Vintage car owners in India –

Amitabh Bachchan’s Ford Warden

It convinces me that cars can look good in sunflower yellow. Big B owns a vintage Ford Prefect which is cute and cool. The car was given to him by a very close and dear friend. The Ford Prefect was produced in the UK between 1938 and 1961 and was a high society cruiser. I bet deep down you want a car too.

Dharmendra’s Fiat 1100

Just a few days ago, B-Town veteran Dharmendra gave us a preview of the very first car he owned. The Fiat 1100 was a city staple in its day simply for its efficiency and affordability. Today it is nothing less than a relic of the past that the previous generation cherishes to this day. The Dharmendra 1100 features a sleek black and bronze theme.

Pontiac Firebird from MS Dhoni

In August of last year, as Indian captain Cool MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, he also treated himself to a mysterious Pontiac Firebird. We know that Dhoni is a very demanding driver, it proves that he is a man of unique taste. Interestingly, it’s also left-hand drive since Pontiac designed this car with American streets in mind. Mahi is also one of India’s most famous vintage car owners.

Jackie Shroff’s Jaguar 100 SS

Shroff doesn’t compromise when it comes to making a stylish statement, whether it’s his attitude, his wardrobe or his cars. He owns a white SS Jaguar 100 which is simply a thing of elegance. It is a vibrant expression of the automotive design of its time and a proof of simple elegance.

Hrithik Roshan 1966 Ford Mustang

Besides his Rolls-Royce and Maybach, Roshan also owns a vintage American pony. This 1966 Ford Mustang is classic automotive rock ‘n’ roll and a true class of its own. If you ask me, I’d rather own this vintage model than its contemporary predecessor, but guess how much this stallion would fetch?

Rajnikanth’s First Padmini

Rajni is one of the most prolific faces in Southern cinema, and yet he remains humble. This First Padmini is the proof; it is also the very first car he owned. We’ve seen tons of fake videos on the internet about Bugatti and Maybach owner Rajnikanth, but in reality he allegedly tastes simple engines. Fun fact: The Padmini is also a basic ‘kali-peeli’ taxi in Mumbai. It might not be lavish, but it’s definitely a name and car design that everyone recognizes.

Yohan Poonawalla 1960/61 Rolls Royce Silver Cloud II

If you scroll down Yohan’s IG page, you might think this is an exotic car wallpaper website. I don’t think we even have a fixed number in Poonawalla’s garage, but here is one of the many models that caught my eye – this timeless RR Silver Cloud II is incredibly breathtaking for its elegance, rarity and heritage of vintage luxury. is holding. Without a doubt one of the most famous vintage car owners in India.

Yohan Poonawalla’s Mercedes Benz 190 SL Roadster

Looks like it’s straight out of a Bond movie! Yohan might not be a secret spy, but we can certainly see some similarities in their lifestyles, especially when it comes to having luxurious tastes in cars. This Mercedes-Benz 190 SL is sporty, elegant and free-spirited, a truly winning combination in our books.

