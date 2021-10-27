SNL bounces back with a committed actor and adorable alum

After a somewhat shaky start three weeks ago, SNL seems to be back in full force. Frankly, it’s even a little better than being in great shape.

While most agree that the Kim Kardashian episode was aimed at a particular demographic of reality TV junkies who can see beyond the awkward delivery of socialites (see the skits titled The Peoples Kourt, The Dream Guy, and The Switch), the jokes themselves weren’t all bad. Ladies Night Song is catchy and relatable, and it will likely become a staple in the world of digital short Ego Nwodim. The weekend’s update made Alex Moffat and his deranged movie critic character, Terry Fink laugh. Lotto Drawing is an entertaining, surreal surprise that probably does better live than it ever would have read on paper.

The biggest turnaround, however, came with the Rami Maleks episode. The actor has never presented himself as an exceptionally charismatic individual. Although he now holds Oscar winning status, he has been a popular object of memes for photos where he looks very uncomfortable in public, whether signing autographs or showing off. posing with a fan. Luckily for SNL, Malek rose to the challenge. His monologue immediately addresses the fact that he prefers to play villains and other eccentric individuals. He explains that he can sympathize with a lot of bad guys. Jaws was just thirsty and Frankenstein was just excited. Her soft tone is both strange and endearing. He opens the show well, then he engages in each role.

In skit terms, the Maleks episode featured the two best-written pieces of the season so far: Mattress Store and Angelo. In the Mattress Store, Malek and fan favorite Aidy Bryant play a couple looking to buy a new mattress for their home. However, to the seller’s confusion, their method of testing the new beds is to play out dramatic scenarios that might occur in their bedroom. The skit would be funny on any normal day, but Malek and Bryant’s commitment to the physicality of the roles takes the skit to an all-time high.

Angelo, on the other hand, is fun for his shy contrasting physique. Newcomer Aristotle Athari plays a musical genius of an undetermined nationality who can apparently make a song out of any word, and Malek plays any dancer. Athari guarantees the character’s return with his measured vocal variations and stellar comedic timing. Malek is expected to win an Emmy for not breaking his character while subtly swaying his hips to the beat of the inconsistent songs.

Plus, the weekend update was at its best this week with Bowen Yang as proud gay Oompa Loompa and Chris Redd having a rare chance to try out his space stand-up schtick. Celeb School Game Show, while devoid of any kind of stream or verifiable punchline, has gone the Celebrity Jeopardy route of showing cast impressions. Chloe Fineman is the MVP for her Jennifer Coolidge impersonation, with Melissa Villaseors Kristen Wiig right behind, but the impression of Maleks insider Pete Davidson is a lot smarter than expected. It goes to show that bringing in serious actors can give the show a lot more credibility if they give them solid writing. See: Adam Driver.

Most recently, Jason Sudeikis. Sudeikis did not return to SNL since graduating from the shows that aired in 2013. Now just released from his hit show Apple TV Ted lasso, Sudeikis carries himself with the air of a favorite teacher who has come out of retirement to replace the teacher. He was in every live skit of the night, including the cold opening. Biden’s dilemma from the Owen Wilson episode is now resolved: Current actor president James Austin Johnson was joined by both the Sudeikis who played Biden in 2013 and Alex Moffat, who received an episode or two in the role in March. The Moffat print still plays a little better to the ears and eyes, but if this is Johnsons time in the spotlight, this is what it is.

Sudeiki’s monologue was more nostalgic than comical in nature, reminding audiences of the studio’s magic and memories upon seeing it through the TV screen. Nonetheless, his exuberance as the Biden in the open continued into the rest of the series, marking the episode as energetic. The delicious Whats Up With That? skit was raised from the dead, with Sudeikis returning as a racing man in a red tracksuit. SNL Fred Armisen even made a cameo appearance as the iconic long-haired saxophonist, which seemed to come full circle in the episodes’ generational significance.

Other highlights include the Science Room, Parent-Teacher Conference, and of course the biggest / worst character ever updated for the weekend, Guy Who Just Bought a Boat. While the sketches themselves aren’t as innovative as the week before (a noticeable lack of Bowen Yang may be the culprit), the camaraderie and affection towards Sudeikis mostly makes up for it in this regard. It’s a good, fun episode, albeit straightforward.

Kate McKinnon has yet to return to the show, and it’s unclear when she will return. However, his absence was not a total disadvantage. Her sketches tend to show up on The McKinnon Show, and they’re not always keen on letting her share the limelight. In Season 47, there was a noticeable increase in collaboration with the cast that emphasizes the mentality that every line counts.

SNL won’t be for Halloween weekend, but he’ll be returning on November 6 with another first-time host: Kieran Culkin. Hopes are high that his dry mind will make for a compelling episode, but his fan base is still relatively small. Maybe hell is bringing his brother Macaulay over to strike a chord with the audience.

