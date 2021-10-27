Hollywood Peeping Tom hotel case comes to a settlement – NBC Los Angeles





A man and woman who were once in a romantic relationship have struck a deal with Loews Hollywood Hotel LLC in a lawsuit alleging their intimate experience on the property’s 15th floor in 2018 was observed by a smiling window washer, said lawyers for the case to a judge on Tuesday. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Theresa M. Traber has canceled all future hearings in the July 2019 lawsuit brought by plaintiffs Paul Breisch and Gina Rasmussen, who also named DMS Facility Services as the defendant, the Pasadena company which employed the window cleaner. The single plaintiffs, who had been in a relationship for eight years, booked a room at the hotel on April 25, 2018, according to their complaint, which included complaints of negligence against Loews and invasion of privacy against DMS. Police are looking for an armed man who shot dead a woman on a train in Hollywood. “Due to Loews’ four-star rating, exceptional reputation for privacy and several hundred dollars per night, complainants should enjoy a romantic stay and a deep connection in their private room, at safe from any intrusion, safe from the outside world, ”the costume said. They began their intimacy with the curtains open “to take advantage of the daylight” and “had no reason to expect anyone to interfere in this intensely private interlude,” the complaint said. But after several minutes, Breisch said he noticed a window cleaner out of the corner of his eye, placed outside the 15th floor window, staring intently at the couple with “obvious, stained pleasure,” the costume said. . The window washing platform wasn’t moving at all, nor were its support cables, suggesting it had been in place for a long time, depending on the suit. The smiling window washer began to lift the platform when he realized it had been discovered, according to the plaintiffs, who alleged that he never appeared to wash the window but that he instead focused on them. Both plaintiffs have suffered from anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder since then and no longer feel comfortable being intimate, even with the blinds closed, according to their court documents. “Their romantic relationship has essentially ended and they have since ended their relationship completely,” the lawsuit said. In their court documents, lawyers for DMS said the plaintiffs “threw caution to the wind and left their blinds open, exposing themselves to the world.”

