“Have you seen Space Jam 2?” – ‘Squid Game’ creator returns to LeBron James





Last month, a South Korean drama called “Squid Game” hit Netflix and took the world by storm. Almost 132 million people watched the show in its first month on the streaming service, which broke Netflix’s previous record of 82 million viewers set by “Bridgerton”. Two of those record-breaking fans were Los Angeles Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. At a press conference on Oct. 12, James was heard discussing his thoughts on the show’s finale with Davis. Spoiler alert: Both teammates remained unsatisfied with the conclusion. “I didn’t like the ending though,” James said. “I know they start with a season 2 but like, get on the fucking flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?” Hwang Dong-hyuk, the show’s creator, had a few choice words in response to James’ criticism. “Have you seen Space Jam 2?” Hwang said to The Guardian. “LeBron James is cool and can say whatever he wants. I respect that. I’m very grateful he watched the whole show.” 2 Related “Space Jam: A New Legacy” was James’ first leading role in a movie, but he appeared in supporting roles in movies and TV shows for over a decade. His production company, SpringHill Company, was founded in 2020 with Maverick Carter and its board of directors also includes Serena Williams. The company debuted as SpringHill Entertainment in 2007 with the award-winning documentary “More Than a Game”, which chronicles the experience of James and his teammates in St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. Hwang then encouraged James to create a sequel to “Squid Game”. “If he has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel,” Hwang continued. “I’ll check it out and maybe send him a message saying, ‘I liked your whole show except the end. “” For what it’s worth, Bloomberg estimates this “Squid Game” generated nearly $ 891.1 million for Netflix and cost only $ 21.4 million to produce. On the other hand, “Space Jam: A New Legacy” had a budget of $ 150 million and grossed $ 162 million at the box office. Tonight, the Lakers face the San Antonio Spurs, who had fun with a “Squid Game”-inspired preseason game promotion earlier this month.

