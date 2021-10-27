Entertainment
Raveena Tandon is 47 years old. Shilpa Shetty in Juhi Chawla, Bollywood says happy birthday
On Raveena Tandon’s 47th birthday today, October 26, Shilpa Shetty and Juhi Chalwa, among many other Bollywood celebrities, wished her on social media.
Shilpa Shetty and Juhi Chawla wished Raveena Tandon a happy birthday.
Raveena Tandon celebrates her 47th birthday today, October 26th. His friends and colleagues in the industry took to social media to wish him his special day. From Shilpa Shetty to Juhi Chawla, Bollywood stars have shared birthday messages for the actress.
SHILPA SHETTY SHARES AN OLD VIDEO TO WISH RAVEENA A HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Raveena Tandon, who is quite active on social media, has received many birthday greetings on Instagram. The actress turned 47 today, October 26. Shilpa Shetty, who is a close friend of the actress, shared an old video on her Instagram story to wish her a special day. In the video, the two actresses are seen dancing on the stage of a reality show.
Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote: “‘Chura ke dil mera, chali ti chali’ Happy Birthday, sweetheart @officialraveenatandon. Wish you lots of love, good health and even more smiles on your special day! ( sic). “
To concern
JUHI CHAWLA & RAVEENA TANDON ARE ADORABLE IN BIRTHDAY POST
Juhi Chawla shared a cute post with a collage of adorable photos of herself and Raveena Tandon. Wishing him a good morning, she wrote: “100 trees for the girl with a big heart. And an adventurous spirit. Happppyyyyy Biirrtthhdaayy Raveena !!! There are only 3 people in the world who call me Ju. Raveena is one of them ..!! (sic). “
See more birthday wishes for Raveena Tandon here:
Wishing radiant beauty @TandonRaveena a very happy birthday. May you continue to shine brightly. Stay safe and healthy! pic.twitter.com/bN6aMyccJ9
Madhuri Dixit Nene (@Madhurisaid) October 26, 2021
Raveena Tandon is married to entrepreneur Anil Thadani. The couple married in 2004. They have two children, their daughter Rasha and their son Ranbir.
READ ALSO | Raveena Tandon takes photography lessons on a jungle safari with her daughter Rasha. See the pictures
READ ALSO I Raveena Tandon dance on Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Raghav Juyal on Dance Deewane 3. Watch
