Raveena Tandon is 47 years old. Shilpa Shetty in Juhi Chawla, Bollywood says happy birthday

Raveena Tandon celebrates her 47th birthday today, October 26th. His friends and colleagues in the industry took to social media to wish him his special day. From Shilpa Shetty to Juhi Chawla, Bollywood stars have shared birthday messages for the actress.

SHILPA SHETTY SHARES AN OLD VIDEO TO WISH RAVEENA A HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Raveena Tandon, who is quite active on social media, has received many birthday greetings on Instagram. The actress turned 47 today, October 26. Shilpa Shetty, who is a close friend of the actress, shared an old video on her Instagram story to wish her a special day. In the video, the two actresses are seen dancing on the stage of a reality show.

Sharing the video, Shilpa Shetty wrote: “‘Chura ke dil mera, chali ti chali’ Happy Birthday, sweetheart @officialraveenatandon. Wish you lots of love, good health and even more smiles on your special day! ( sic). “

JUHI CHAWLA & RAVEENA TANDON ARE ADORABLE IN BIRTHDAY POST

Juhi Chawla shared a cute post with a collage of adorable photos of herself and Raveena Tandon. Wishing him a good morning, she wrote: “100 trees for the girl with a big heart. And an adventurous spirit. Happppyyyyy Biirrtthhdaayy Raveena !!! There are only 3 people in the world who call me Ju. Raveena is one of them ..!! (sic). “

See more birthday wishes for Raveena Tandon here:

Wishing radiant beauty @TandonRaveena a very happy birthday. May you continue to shine brightly. Stay safe and healthy! pic.twitter.com/bN6aMyccJ9 Madhuri Dixit Nene (@Madhurisaid) October 26, 2021

Raveena Tandon is married to entrepreneur Anil Thadani. The couple married in 2004. They have two children, their daughter Rasha and their son Ranbir.

