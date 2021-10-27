Brandon Lee’s fiancee Eliza Hutton shares a passionate plea 28 years after an actor died on a film set similar to the set of Alec Baldwin Rust





The then-fiancé of the late actor Brandon Lee is urging Hollywood bigwigs to consider ditching real guns for alternatives on the set of movies. Eliza Hutton has spoken publicly for the first time since the actor’s death in 1993 in an accident similar to the tragedy on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film, Rust, when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was shot dead by a gun. Lee who was the son of martial arts legend Bruce Lee had filmed The crow when he was shot by another actor with a gun which was supposed to have been loaded with blanks. He was only 28 years old. READ MORE: Members of Rust’s team reportedly used guns with live ammunition for hours before fatally shooting the set Brandon Lee and Eliza Hutton attend the 1992 Alien 3 premiere in Century City, California. (Getty) “Twenty-eight years ago, I was overwhelmed with the shock and sorrow that I lost the love of my life, Brandon Lee, in such an insane way,” Hutton told People magazine. “My heart hurts again now for Halyna Hutchins’ husband and son, and for all who have remained in the wake of this preventable tragedy.” According to the outlet, Hutton also shared a pointed post on his private Instagram account earlier this week, days after the fatal shooting on the set in New Mexico. Rust. READ MORE: Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland hits back at controversial personality Candace Owens for attacking actor over filming of Rust “There is no prop gun,” she reportedly wrote in her caption alongside a photo of herself and Lee taken in October 1992, when they got engaged. The couple planned to tie the knot in April 1993, once The crow packaged manufacture. Sadly, Lee was killed on set on March 31 during the final week of filming. Brandon Lee was shot and killed in 1993 on the set of his movie, The Crow. (Miramax) After Rust’s shooting, Lee’s sister Sharon expressed her deepest condolences to Hutchins and his family, as well as director Joel Souza who was injured in the crash. READ MORE: “A huge amount of bullets” found on Alec Baldwin’s film set, the firearm used was a “legitimate weapon” “Our hearts go out to the family of Halyna Hutchins and Joel Souza and everyone involved in the Rust incident,” Sharon wrote on her brother’s official Twitter account, where she tweeted to keep her memory alive. . “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a movie set. Full stop” For a daily dose of 9Honey, Subscribe to our newsletter here. Almost 40 years ago another gun tragedy happened on set

