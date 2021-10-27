Meet local actor Brad Cerenzia The Suburban Times

Meet local actor Brad Cerenzia. Photo credit: Michelle Smith-Lewis.

Brad lives in South Park, no. . . not the Colorado one like the cartoon, but just south of downtown Seattle. Brad says, “I have lived in Washington all my life. I moved to Seattle from my farm in eastern Washington when I was 16 to pursue my big dreams. 🙂 ”

Brad first tasted “panto” in 2018 at CenterStage. He remembers: “My first Panto acting gig was Rapunzel, and it was an amazing experience! I saw Beauty and the Beast the year before, but had no idea how fun being on the show was going to be. All the vaudeville-esque vignettes that pass from one to the other so quickly, all with the audience of children (and adults!)





The three main characters of “Rapunzel”: Sammy Smalls (played by Cameron Waters), his mother Dame Fanny Smalls (played by Brad Cerenzia) and the awkward King Bertie (played by John Kelleher). Photo credit: Michelle Smith-Lewis.

There are stock characters and the Lady usually has the best lines. My favorite had the Lady who spoke to the audience and fixed her eye on a man and said, “You remind me of the fourth husband.” When the man asks, “How many times have you been married?” She replies, “Three. An old joke, but these are the best. . . and usually only picked up by adults.

I don’t remember the recipe Brad followed in that scene from the “Robin Hood” panto, but I know it got all the adults in the audience excited and laughs from everyone.

Brad went from acting in “Rapunzel” to producing “Disenchanted!” again in 2018. Brad said, “Hey! in Seattle was a really fun time. It was my first major production for my theater company MAMCHES, and I learned so much from this experience. Co-creators Dennis Giacino and Fiely Matias moved to Seattle for a few weeks to direct and choreograph, and it was wonderful working with them again, after being a producer on the off-Broadway original Disenchanted! premiered in 2014. I made a big bet to put on a show in July / August in Seattle and had to work about 5 times harder to get seats because we were competing with the Capitol Hill Block Party, Seafair , the Torchlight Parade and MAGNIFICENT SUMMER EVENING courses. We had several sold-out shows, and overall I think we sold 71% of the race including the matinees so that was something we were really proud of. We leaned on a lot of friends in the area and somehow succeeded! Our costume designer, Vanessa Leuck, also designed the original costumes for the Off-Broadway show, and since then we’ve become friends and have been working on projects together in New York and CT. She also costumed the 2020 Off-Broadway show Emojiland, which she, her husband Ethan Popp (Mrs. Doubtfire, Back to the Future, Tina, Rock of Ages) and I were producers. Sadly, Emojiland ended early due to Covid-19. Fingers crossed for a lift or a tour soon! The whole career of a producer has been a mad, mad rush. Certainly not for the faint of heart.





Peg and I last saw Brad on CenterStage’s “A 1940s Radio Christmas Carol”. Photo credit: Michelle Smith-Lewis.

Brad says, “I am so excited to see the TMP production of Dis! – Brynne Geiszler, an actor and a person I really, really love is Snow White; she and I were together at Seussical at the Seattle Musical Theater many years ago and we had a fun time overall as residents of Whoville. At the heart of Dis! is Pocahontas’ song, “Honestly,” which carries the show’s message. I’ve seen a dozen different productions of the show across the country, and it’s most successful when the characters aren’t caricatures. Mulan, for example, shows off her sapphic side in “Sans le du mec”. The tendency is to go “angry” or “surly”, playing a stereotype of “angry lesbian” for laughing at the expense of the show’s heart. There is so much more to the characters than a two-dimensional representation. Writer Dennis Giacino wrote story arcs (archetypes) for each character.

Another Centerstage panto calls Brad. “This is my third tour as a Lady (Le Chat Botté – November 27, December 19, 2021), and this year I’m working with the costume designer to create special wigs for the show. Right now my studio looks like a bomb that went off, but I think the audience will really love it. “



