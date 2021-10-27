Review: the charms of Safecracker Oddball in ‘Army of Thieves’ | Entertainment





By MARK KENNEDY, AP Entertainment Writer

One of the most unlikely heroes to emerge from Zack Snyders’ horror action film Army of the Dead earlier this year was an eccentric cracker named Dieter. Part nerdy Eurotrash, part pretentious busy, Dieter was never going to make it out alive. He was like one of those guys in a red shirt on Star Trek. Sooner or later Dieter would be gone. Well, that turns out to be completely wrong: Dieter escaped through the prequel, Army of thieves, an unlikely film starring this weird finicky German creature who eats cheese and cucumber sandwiches and wears turtlenecks with suspenders. It’s a movie that nobody really asked for and yet it’s a lot of fun. Army of Thieves is set in the months leading up to Army of the Dead, which takes place in a Las Vegas overrun by a zombie apocalypse. But zombies aren’t really on the menu here. Don’t tune in to the thrills of the living dead. Instead, it’s the Dieter show that is gleefully played and directed by Matthias Schweighfer with a plot that takes us right up to the point where he joins the Vault Thieves gang in a very gnarly Las Vegas. Shay Hatten, who helped write Army of the Dead, tells us the story of a small town bank clerk who is living his best life as a vault master on a previous heist squad. People also read … Dieter’s sad little life in Germany is opened when a mysterious woman (Nathalie Emmanuel, attractive) recruits him at the time, he is Sabastian and has not yet taken on Dieter’s name to join their jet-set circle. . I am the woman who will change your life forever, she said. It offers the breakage of safes built by the largest manufacturer of safes in the world, the latter having 72,000 billion possible combinations. It offers him a less ordinary life. Dieter politely declines and goes back to his sad sandwiches. No of course not. He joins the crew, which consists of a hacker, a fleeing driver, muscle and his recruiter as they bustle about robbing three banks across Europe, all of them more complex and dangerous. one than the other. Is it like in a movie where each of us has a different skill set and it’s only by working together that we can achieve what needs to be achieved? Dieter asks. (There is more than a little Borat in our Dieter). Dieter is nave, excitable and lovable and relatable. He actually exclaims gulp! when he’s stunned You just said swallow? ‘ his recruiter asks and acknowledges the clichés in the film, including when the team inevitably draws close: may I ask, are we hooking up right now? he says. His skills, to be honest, just seem to be very good at listening to the clicking sounds of safe cups. The movie is a hoot as it celebrates previous thrillers the use of a Nixon mask during a robbery (“Point Break”), a bike chase (“Premium Rush”), an underground security crack competition ( Fight Club) and obsessive tracking by an imbalanced detective (“The Pink Panther”). A cop says he feels like he’s in a spy movie. We are. There are name checks from Nicholas Cage and Zach Ephron. You find yourself rooted for this unlikely cracker, a safe deposit box and opera scholar, but a goofy and goofy guy if not who stuns himself with his bravery. He seeks the glory of opening the coffers, not the money. Those of us who have watched Army of the Dead know what awaits in Las Vegas, so giving it a moment in the sun is only fair, the one-time sidekick is coming. Army of Thieves, a version of Netflix, is rated TV-MA for violence, language, and adult situations. Duration: 129 minutes. Three out of four stars. In line: https://www.netflix.com/title/81185548 Mark Kennedy is at http://twitter.com/KennedyTwits Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission. Get the latest local entertainment news delivered to your inbox every week!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://elkodaily.com/entertainment/review-oddball-safecracker-charms-in-army-of-thieves/article_39a63a37-d58c-5683-b260-e547450aaac5.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos