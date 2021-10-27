IndoPak hosts annual Bollywood Party – The Irvington Voice





Anushka Nair IndoPak’s Natya team are pictured performing on stage during the Bollywood party

IndoPak hosted their annual Bollywood Party on October 15, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in Irvington Yard. With over 150 attendees, a significant increase from previous years, Bollywood Night was the first major event hosted by IndoPak this year. Participants enjoyed dancing, eating samosas, and watching IndoPaks dance teams perform. In previous years, this event was held in the small gymnasium, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, IndoPak hosted it in the courtyard to ensure the safety of all participants. The catering table was set up on the other side of the stage to ensure that there was enough space between the participants who wanted to remove their masks to eat. Since we held the event in the yard, there were a lot of restrictions, said IndoPak vice president Sanjana Nagwekar (12). The decorations and extensions for the music had to be installed appropriately so that no one tripped over them and it was difficult for us to project the music throughout the yard.

Srujana Kuppala (12) attended Bollywood Night ahead of COVID-19 and noted that while she preferred the event to take place indoors, she still had a pleasant experience. The mosh pits were a lot of fun, Kuppala said. Everyone was jumping and singing the lyrics to all the songs and it was great to see the cultural unity in Irvington. The most difficult part of organizing the event according to Suhani Singh (12), Co-President of IndoPak, was completing the ASG forms on time because IndoPak advisor Alberto Ballado was absent. We were under a significant time constraint, Singh said. Our advisor was gone so we had to find a date for the event and submit the necessary forms to ASG on the day they were due. Also, because the event was held at 6 p.m. on a school day, IndoPak officers only had a few hours after school to prepare and set up the yard for the event. However, thanks to extensive advance planning, they were able to start the event on time. We planned a lot of the logistics in advance, Nagwekar said. We gathered the necessary decorations well in advance, created a song playlist, and organized the food we were going to serve. Tasks have been delegated to all agents to ensure the smooth running of the event. Public relations manager Anika Kanhere (11) pre-ordered the food, which included pizza and samosas, as well as Sprite and Coke, and created the song playlist for the event. IndoPaks versatile intern Misha Meswani (10) was responsible for serving the food at the event. The other officers set up the speaker and decorations, processed payments and allowed attendees to enter, and served as DJs. Despite the COVID-19 restrictions that fundamentally changed the way Bollywood Night was organized, IndoPak’s team of officers made the experience just as fun and safe for everyone involved. A particularly exciting part was the dance performances of the IndoPaks dance teams, including Soor, Sitaree, Natya and IBC, were a success and the participants were in awe of the dancers. With well-executed logistics, the participants, including Aryan Dua (12), found the event memorable. My favorite parts of the event were dancing in the middle of the circle with my friends and watching the IndoPak dance teams perform, said Dua. The event was awesome and by far my favorite senior event so far.

