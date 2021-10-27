Squid Game voice actor Greg Chun on the English voice of Gi-hun.

The protagonist of the megahit Netflix Squid game is Seong Gi-hun, an indebted gamer and absent father who screams, sweats and weaves his way through the very intense experience of watching hundreds of people get killed while trying to avoid being killed, and retain some sense of ethics and loyalty, to boot. It’s a juicy role for Korean actor Lee Jung-jae. But we wondered: what was it like expressing Gi-hun in English for the many people who watched Squid game with the dubbing option enabled? So we asked voice actor Greg Chun, a video game and anime veteran who spoke to Slate from his Los Angeles studio. Our conversation on the hardest part Squid game scene to be dubbed, the controversy surrounding the translation from Korean to English, and his time working on Call of Dutyhas been edited and condensed for clarity.

Rebecca Onion: What was your reaction when you first saw the Squid game scenario?

Greg Chun: It was really about getting to know the character, like, Oh, I love this guy, this guy is having fun. You know he’s a little depressed, he’s not the most honest guy, he plays the game, he takes money from his mom, whatever. And then when the show takes that turn in Episode 1, things got very real to me. I just realized I’m going for a ride with this thing.

So when you auditioned for that, did you just get the script for the first episode?

Well, generally [voice-over] auditions are just one piece of a script. Usually your hearing is maybe 10 lines. So at that point, I had no idea what was going to happen. It was just like what? It was very shocking and very, very exciting.

So what was the registration process Squid game As? Have you ever been in the room with the other people doing the vocals, the dubbing?

Most of the time in voiceover, you are alone. The exceptions to this are situations where there might be an ensemble recording, such as an animation. For example, on the Barbie show for Netflix, I play Barbie’s daddy. And for that, before the pandemic, we would all be in the same room.

The best of Movies, TV, Books, Music, and more, delivered to your inbox.

For Squid game, you must have made a lot of screaming. It sounds pretty intense. I guess, probably, in doing this for video games, you have some experience of trying, for example, to increase the intensity

Yes. You are there one hundred percent on the right track. As a video game actor, I mean, I’ve been screaming my head in the booth on my own for years now.

Do you ever get physically exhausted?

Yeah, that takes you away. Your whole body, man. Like with Call of Duty, you have to make all the screamscover me, reloading, grenade, blah, blah, blah. But then you have to die in 20 different ways. And all of them are excruciating. You must be on fire, you must be electrocuted, you must have your arm ripped off. So I experienced this sort of thing.

In fact, I think the most vocally stressful thing I have had to do for Squid game was the horse race [gambling] scenes. It made me more tired and beaten up than anything else that was going on. I yelled at myself brutally for those.

In the middle of all Squid game buzz, there has been some controversy surrounding the dubbing and subtitles. Take, for example, this comedian Youngmi Mayer’s viral TikTok about English translations that she said distorted the meaning of some Korean lines. While you were working on this show, did you have any idea of ​​the difference between the English translation and the original Korean version?

I work on quite a few Korean shows, but my current Korean is still pretty basic and not really useful when it comes to the more nuanced aspects of the language. But I can imagine that whoever does the translation has a crazy and difficult job. I mean, there are words in Korean, and any language for that matter, for which there isn’t really a direct English translation. And I think trying to find a translation for this word that sort of has the same number of syllables and a similar vowel shape when pronounced so that it somehow matches the performance of actors on camera is almost impossible.

Did you have any idea while you were doing this, the dubbing work on Squid game, that it was going to be big?

No. No. I’ve worked on a lot of shows that I like, this show is amazing. And you never know what’s going to catch fire.

[But] Squid game is more than a kind of horror, mad blood and adrenaline festival. There are real issues of class and greed, and the value for money in general, that get a lot of thought in this series.

How many hours did this job take you altogether?

Between 40 and 50 years old. To work in this profession, you have to be fairly efficient.

What was your favorite moment for the voice Squid game?

I loved it for a while. It’s when I first meet Deok-su in the prison. He has a scene with this girl and I sort of step in. When Deok-su harasses the pickpocket and I come home because she pickpocketed me. He pushes me or something and I go, What is it? The reason I love it so much is because it’s fair to me. It wasn’t working at all. This is how I react to things. For example, if I spilled my water all over my booth, I would be like, what is it?

Was there a particularly difficult time?

East Dune a tale of a white savior? Maybe Shiv Roy just sucks What’s wrong with the Kansas City Chiefs? The end of an era of American gymnastics

I mean, live dubbing is tough. It’s really, really hard. The anime is a bit more forgiving as the details of mouth movement and facial expressions aren’t much of an issue. When you try to give a voice to a real, alive, breathing person, you can see every little twitch in their eyebrow, every kind of, you know, a slight smile, a frown, a face, and you try to do. to match all of this vocally, there is a lot to do and pay attention. You do your vocal performance while watching the actors’ performance.

What makes certain scenes particularly difficult to dub?

It depends. Sometimes you speak really fast and the script scrolls across the screen, and you try to follow all the words. It can be difficult. Other times it can be an extremely difficult single word, because often times when you have fewer words to work with, there is nothing to hide behind. If you have to say I love you, for starters. You have to make this moment real. Which can be more difficult than a scene where you scream and cry and there are all kinds of noise.