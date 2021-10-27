Hollywood too hot to handle for Stratford-Grangecon





Hollywood 1-12 Tratford-Grangecon 2-2 Hollywood secured a spot in the last four spots with a hard-earned victory over Stratford-Grangecon in a blustery Blessington last Saturday afternoon in a much interrupted and rambling football game. Stratford made better use of their chances early on as Jarlath Gilroys’ charges did not settle into the game until the third quarter where they collected 1-4 against Stratfords 0-1 to lay the groundwork for the victory. John Teehan Burke opened the scoring in the second minute with a nice point. Ben OKeeffe added a second point with a long distance effort moments later. Stratford moved into the game with a bang; a tonic goal from Matt Manley quickly followed after a good job from Mark Landon and Mark Murphy to settle charges from John McCormacks, who now led by the minimum amount of time before the Kiltegan official signaled the first half of break in the water. PJ OKeeffe quickly leveled things off with a point from close range after a good play from Cian Tyrell. Hollywood lost Keith Peppard’s services due to injury, and he was replaced by Stephen Kearney. Mark Landon made a quick move onto the pitch and suffered a foul in the process. Mark Murphy dropped his effort in the danger zone where Colin Tutty parried out, but James Barrett was like lightning and put the ball in the back of the net; another huge boost for the Stratford-Grangecon side. Mark Murphy added a point for Stratford moments before Robert Kelly landed a scoring beast after receiving a nice assist from Rob Houlihan. Conor Burke curled up on the last point of the half via the upright, as the scoreboard read 0-5 to 2-1 at the interval. Hollywood should have scored moments after the throw-in – Cian Tyrrell made a penetrating penetration into the Stratford rearguard, discharging a perfect pass to John Teehan Burke who streaked the ball off the stick. It went back to Ben OKeeffe who gave a boost to the aftermath at close range as a rock-solid chance to score a goal didn’t work. On the other end soon after, Mark Murphy widened the lead with another point. Hollywood has slowly gained momentum; Ben OKeeffe scored one point before Stephen Kearney added another from a placed ball. Another powerful block from Joe ONeill prevented Ben OKeeffe from scoring another point but John Teehan Burke added another point for Hollywood who was making better use of their chances. Mark Murphy scored moments later, but Luka Harney pulled off a tackle that saved the goal. PJ OKeeffe landed the ninth point in Hollywood before Kaelan Burke played a long ball inward where Rob Houlihan slipped to send the ball to Stephen Kearney who rocked the roof of Jason Smyth’s net, a score crucial just before the second half break, as Hollywood now led 1-9 to 2-2. PJ OKeeffe highlighted the reboot for Hollwood. Stratford won the kickout and upped the field. Mikey Mangan played a dangerous ball across the square where Jason Bolger hit goals. Colin Tutty dove to his right and sent the ball to safety with a powerful save. John Teehan Burke and Stephen Kearney each pointed fingers before the full-time whistle sounded. Hollywood hosted another outing with Carnew Emmets in a huge semi-final meet for a spot in the intermediate final this year, the Winners’ Award. Hollywood: Colin Tutty; Shane Kelly, Harry Wilson, Harry Houlihan; Conor Burke (0-1), Mikey Healy, Luka Harney; Kaelan Burke, Cian Tyrrell; Robert Kelly (0-1), PJ OKeeffe (0-3), Robert Houlihan; Ben OKeeffe (0-2), Keith Peppard, John Teehan Burke (0-3). Substitutes: Ryan Mulvey, Ross Tyrrell, Eoin Burke, Stephen Kearney (1-2, 2f). Stratford-Grangecon: Jason Smyth; Marcus Hanbidge, Ian Moore, Joesph ONeill; Patrick Cronin, Shane Byrne, Mark Landon; Michael Mangan, Adam Doyle; Ross Coogan, Mark Murphy (0-2, 1f), Matthew Manley (1-0); Jason Bolger, Kieran Byrne, Colin Byrne. Substitutes: James Barrett (1-0), Nicholus ONeill, Tom Sweeney, Jack Curran. Referee: Gareth Whelan (Kiltegan)

