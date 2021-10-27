Director Abhishek Jain on his Bollywood debut and working with the cast

Despite making his directorial debut in Bollywood, there is something about Abhishek Jain, which explains that his upcoming film “Hum Do Humare Do” is not the first time he is making a feature film. Having made Gujarati films in the past, Jain not only understands the technical aspects of filmmaking, but also understands the importance of “empathy” while telling a story.

This probably explains why her Bollywood debut featured popular actors like Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Ratna Pathah Shah, and Paresh Rawal. In an exclusive conversation with Outlook, Abhishek Jain talks about his process as a filmmaker, creating films for OTT platforms and making his Bollywood debut. Extracts:

What inspired you to do “Hum Do Humare Do”?

So my inspiration comes from the fact that I was brought up watching movies collectively and ‘Hum Do Hamare Do’, and all of my other movies in the past have naturally told a story that has family values ​​attached to it. In addition to this background, over the past 18 months, we have all understood the importance of families, thanks to containment. The film attempts to tell the story that families are not necessarily made of blood relationships, but of affection and empathy. Today, we are looking for family among our friends, our neighbors and sometimes also strangers.

Tell us a bit about your directing, pre-production, casting, filming and post-production process?

The process of making movies is like living a whole different life and it gets tiring or stressful at times, but my process has been spiritual where I just see myself as a medium (the chosen one) to tell a story that the universe has conspired to transmit through me. Speaking of the details of the whole process, this is a collective and collaborative way, I love how we all become one family and we help each other to tell a story with the most enthusiasm and zeal. My process in all the details of cinema has been organic, guts-based, intuitive and impulsive. I have a plan in place, but then I let contingencies guide me every step of the way.

What was it like working with Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon and others?

I had never interacted with these actors until I started the storytelling, at first I was a little intimidated by their work and the experience that they collectively bring, but I am only grateful to them for making it easier for me. task, to feel like family and to collaborate in the improvement of the film. A common factor among all of the actors was that they never cared about the individual as much as they cared about the script and as they say, nothing comes first before the movie. They are quite professional actors and despite that, from the start of filming, we felt like we had known each other for ages, such was the bond that we all developed. Whether it was the communication on set, the camaraderie off set and the process of approaching each scene at the same time was very constructive.

As a filmmaker, how important is it for you to resonate with the story? Is it necessary that with every story you tell on screen, you have to be able to identify / sympathize with it in order to be able to create a more believable / relatable movie?

If I fail to resonate with the story, not only will I end up making a shallow film, but I will also stop discovering myself. The end result is not just to make a relatable story, but to be able to tell a story that I believe in. Making a film, for me, is a reverse process and not the other way around; so, if I don’t resonate with the story, it’s going to be hard to live with, not just during the making of the movie, but forever. What I’ve learned over the years, especially in film school, is that people tell stories from their lifetimes and taking that as an inherent part I think resonates with the story is of the utmost importance. Only when I resonate and have empathy as well, will I have my point of view and the result will be similar reciprocity from the audience.

With a lot of debate around opening theaters etc., do you think it’s probably time for production houses to reinvent themselves and probably adapt to the changing times, and start to focus more on creating web content?

Cinema is a relatively new art form and it also works hand in hand with technology. Thus, over the years, there have been an untold number of technological advances to which the cinema has adapted. Digital streaming services are one of those advancements, but over the years, if you notice, these technological developments haven’t eliminated any of the earlier media or streams, they have only added value to the medium. storytelling and this added value only helped the storytellers. to increase their reach. I see OTT as one of the other streams and it will all coexist, putting the consumer of the story center stage. Convenience and audience choices make them even more powerful and, in turn, it challenges content to become relevant. Theaters and OTT platforms will coexist and encourage audiences to choose their viewing mode in a more practical but democratic way.

And finally, since there are no Friday ticket numbers, is there something that keeps you awake at night?

I joke about this with my fellow filmmakers saying that just like in the childhood where we used to get grade sheets in school, it was an anxious moment, those were the numbers in the box- office, but without a grade sheet, you only know that you are doing well, if you feel you have done well, with no illusions attached to it. As a creator, I have mixed feelings, on the one hand I want to see the box office report, because it is immediately a barometer to assess the public response and on the other hand it helps me to not worry about the outcome and to tell the stories that I really feel for. Either way it’s fair, but I prefer to choose a grade sheet to see progress and gaps. With OTT I’m sure there has to be a system to share viewer engagement count, data analytics is so powerful these days, it’s easier I’m sure.