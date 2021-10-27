Hollywood Agency Legion Creative Hires New Leadership Team





Los Angeles, October 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Legion Creative, a creative agency for major Hollywood studios and networks, including Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios, Lionsgate, 20th Century Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO, Hulu and more, officially announces the appointment of three new creative executives to expand the agency’s offering and support its theatrical business while expanding to streaming, television and video games. Executives Howie Kaplan, Kimberly Leass and Steve Isaacs will join the leadership team to help bring a silo-less approach to the traditional agency model and develop opportunities that leverage an integrated storytelling method across social, digital and printed. As we continue to work with the world’s best-known studios and franchises, building a world-class team with non-traditional and original experience and thinking is a top priority and will certainly set us apart from the rest, said Suki. Bains, CEO and co-founder of Legion Creative. Howie, Kimberly and Steve bring to the table an unparalleled level of expertise, all with a willingness to continue to push the boundaries of what an agency like ours could and should look like in creating an integrated agency focused on people and above all social, one story at a time. Howie joins as Executive Vice President of Strategy, with extensive experience across all facets of entertainment, having made his debut in social strategy working on the Emmy Award winner. Hero digital team. He has since worked with major brands and companies such as Hasbro, Netgear, GameStop, NASCAR, KIA, Netflix, as well as major film, television and video game franchises including Marvel Cinematic Universe, DC Extended Universe (Birds of Prey, The Suicide Squad), Marvel TV, Star Wars, Star Trek, John Wick, Lost in Space, Deadpool, Xbox Halo and more. He worked on 14 # 1 movies of the year, 11 of the 10 highest grossing films for 3 consecutive years, and several of the 10 most viewed titles for multiple streamers during his tenures at hi5.agency and Concept Arts. Kimberly joins as Executive Vice President of Accounts, having worked both internally at MTV, USA and Bravo, as well as in multiple agencies including Blister, bpg, Buster Design / Stun Creative / Known and more. Kimberly brings more than two decades of experience building, managing and growing businesses for creative agencies and network services. She led the expansion of agencies into streaming and social media, which led to winning the benchmark social agency HBO Maxs, leading the launches of HBOMax and Paramount +, overseeing campaigns like HBO. Game Of Thrones and Silicon Valley, AMC The walking dead, CNN Anthony Bourdain: Unknown parties, FX What we do in the shadows and in partnership with clients like HBO, HBO Max, CNN, Paramount +, AMC, FX, Netflix, TBS, TNT and VH1. Steve joins as Executive Vice President of Creative, with previous experience in technology, design and animation. As Creative Director at Deep Focus in New York, he developed innovative digital and social campaigns for HBO, AMC and Calvin Klein. As Executive Creative Director and Agency Partner at bpg Advertising, he acted as a creative connecting force between digital, print and AV departments, working on major franchises including Jurassic World and John wick, and award-winning 360 global campaigns for Netflix. We see each campaign as an adventure, the three said in a joint statement. But our clients were not the heroes of the adventure. Were trusted companions and guides on the journey, fighting alongside our hero every step of the way and slaying the dragons that every campaign faces. Legions’ core value of creative collaboration suits us perfectly, as no one kills dragons alone. For more information on Legion Creative, please visit https://legioncreative.us/. ABOUT CREATIVE LEGION

Legion Creative is an integrated, people-focused agency for print, social and digital. Built on the creativity of collaboration, they were driven by ideas and fueled by passion. We resolve issues with Story for clients like Walt Disney Pictures, Marvel Studios, Lionsgate, 20th Century Studios, Warner Bros. Pictures, HBO, Hulu and more. Kimberly Leass, Howie Kaplan, Steve Isaacs

Kimberly Leass, Howie Kaplan, Steve Isaacs Headshots

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/10/26/2321019/0/en/Hollywood-Agency-Legion-Creative-Hires-New-Executive-Team-to-Spearhead-Major-Expansion.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos