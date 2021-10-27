BTS Jimin is one of the most popular, beautiful, and talented performing musicians and performers we have in the entertainment industry. The man has been part of a few beautiful projects in the past and without a doubt he commands a huge following fan all over the world. The man is often in the news and in the spotlight for all the right reasons and we love to see him in his various exciting avatars, right?

All Jimin fans know a lot about him. But hey, did you know that he also likes Bollywood and one Hindi movie in particular?

Well, according to Yaay’s reports, Jimin had already acknowledged the fact that he had seen Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor with “3 Idiots” and he really liked it because the content was very popular in South Korea.

Absolutely amazing and a pleasant surprise indeed, isn’t it? Let us know your opinions in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

