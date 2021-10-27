‘Dune 2’ officially lit green, sets 2023 release date – The Hollywood Reporter





Denis Villeneuve officially returns to Arakis. The filmmaker’s dream of finishing his two parts Dune The series becomes reality, Legendary and Warner Bros. announced on Tuesday that they are moving forward with a sequel that hits theaters on October 20, 2023. The first one Dune opened in theaters and hit HBO Max simultaneously on October 22. He earned $ 40.1 million on his domestic debut, the biggest of Villeneuve’s career as well as the biggest opening of the year for Warner Bros., who sent their entire 2021 slate day -and – streaming date. Whether or not to make a sequel was Legendary’s appeal. “I just heard from Legendary that we are officially moving forward with Dune: part two “, Villeneuve said in a statement. “It was one of my dreams to adapt Frank Herbert’s film Dune and I have the fans, cast and crew, Legendary and Warner Bros. to thank for supporting this dream. This is just the beginning. “ The first one Dune starred Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and featured a sprawling cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin and Zendaya. But he was only telling the first part of Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel of the same name in 1965. Globally, the film has grossed over $ 223 million to date (it began rolling overseas for the first time earlier this month). Dune cost $ 165 million to make pre-market. Legendary produced the film and invested 80% of its budget. The Warners did the rest. “Legendary is happy to move forward with Dune: part two … Again based on the amazing books written by Frank Herbert, ”Legendary said in a statement. “We wouldn’t have come to this point without Denis’ extraordinary vision and the incredible work of his talented team, writers, our stellar cast, our partners at Warner Bros., and of course the fans! Here to find out more Dune. “ Toby Emmerich, President of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, added: “Denis Villeneuve has crafted a film that is both visually extraordinary and moving, as evidenced by its worldwide success both critically and at the box office. We are delighted to continue this journey with Denis, his cast and crew, as well as our partners at Legendary, and look forward to releasing the next chapter of this epic in theaters in October 2023. ” This is only the beginning … Thanks to those who have experienced @dunemovie so far, and those who are going in the days and weeks to come. We are delighted to continue the journey! pic.twitter.com/mZj68Hnm0A – Legendary (@ Legendary) October 26, 2021

