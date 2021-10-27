Q3 2021 Twitter Results – The Hollywood Reporter





Twitter reported third quarter 2021 revenue of $ 1.28 billion, including advertising revenue of $ 1.14 billion. As ad revenue grew more than 40% year-over-year, the company fell short of Wall Street expectations for revenue and earnings per share, with a one-time court settlement of $ 800 million pushing the company to a loss of $ 537 million in the quarter. The lawsuit, which was settled in September, alleged the company provided misleading commitment figures to investors. The key metric of Twitter followers, Monetizable Daily Active Users (mDAU) reached 211 million in the quarter, up 13% from a year ago. US mDAUs were stable from the second quarter. As has been typical in recent quarters, advertising was Twitter’s number one line of business, although growth slowed in the third quarter compared to the second quarter. The company said large and medium advertising customers made up the majority of its advertising business. The slower growth was due in part to Apple’s crackdown on tracking, with the company telling investors in its quarterly letter to shareholders that “the revenue impact that we’ve seen from ATT in the third quarter has increased. on a sequential basis but remained modest “. “The mitigation measures we have put in place and the speed with which we have adopted new standards, like SKAdNetwork and the resulting changes in our technical stack, have helped to minimize the impact on us,” a- he added. Speaking on the company’s earnings call, CFO Ned Segal also added that “it’s part of the Olympics, which we think went a little better than expected. “ Going forward, the company plans to invest in new ad formats, including creator-focused buying formats and revenue streams. However, strategically, the company plans to lean more into personalization. “Our greatest opportunity and greatest potential for growth revolves around personalization and relevance,” CEO Jack Dorsey said on the call. “We intend to put a lot more emphasis here. This mainly concerns our machine learning and general AI. But it also lends itself to the new products, services, and capabilities we’ve talked about. “ Dorsey added that users will not only see more relevant ads, “but you will start to see more relevant tweets as well.” In the second quarter, Twitter reported 206 million daily active monetizable users and far exceeded Wall Street expectations with revenue of $ 1.19 billion. Second quarter advertising revenue totaled $ 1.05 billion. Looking ahead, Twitter told shareholders that “we continue to expect total revenue to grow faster than expenses in 2021,” excluding legal settlement, and that it will continue to pay that money. in the business. As such, the company expects fourth-quarter revenue to be between $ 1.5 billion and $ 1.6 billion, with GAAP operating income of between $ 130 million and $ 180 million.

