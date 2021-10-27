Chloe Zhao: Unbelievable that Kumail Nanjiani is a Bollywood hero in ‘Eternals’, Entertainment News

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloe Zhao says Kingo in “Eternals” – played by Kumail Nanjiani – is a character who has always been meant to be a Bollywood hero and that the dance streak in his next directing endeavor is “amazing.”

“When I entered the process there was treatment and in the treatment there are always stories and parties that take place in Mumbai. Kingo is a Bollywood star these days and I thought that ‘was so interesting because we knew Kingo is going to be a character who embraced the side of humanity who loves pop culture, who loves storytelling, that sense of show, “Zhao told the news agency. Indian PTI during a virtual round table.

“It was interesting to see the writers and the Marvel team not only making him a Hollywood star since we’ve seen him a number of times, but really making him a Bollywood star and also having this beautiful and happy dance sequence. I thought it was amazing to include in a great Marvel movie, “she added.

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) ‘Eternals’ introduces fans to 10 never-before-seen superheroes that involve Hollywood stars such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, “Game of Thrones” stars Richard Madden and Kit Harington, Gemma Chan, Nanjiani and Don Lee.

Nanjiani recently revealed that he communicated to Zhao in the early days that he couldn’t dance. But, Zhao tricked him into doing the dance sequence by promising him to turn that track into an action scene, which of course never happened.

Zhao has wanted to work with the MCU for so long, she revealed. “I wanted it so badly because I wanted to work with the Marvel crew because I love the movies Plus, with this story in particular, I felt like I had something to offer. a story that would answer the questions I ask myself as a human being. So I knew making this would allow me to grow, “she said.

Chloe Zhao, who made international headlines after winning the Oscar for “Nomadland,” said she was a keen observer of life and humanity.

“I thought of us as a species, like as humanity, we literally think of leaving the planet and going somewhere else. As a species we have always tried to leave home and look for something. something else, meaning, land, gold, opportunity whatever. And then in the end when we get older we always end up wanting to come home As I get older I think a lot about those themes, you know, belonging and home, ”she said.

However, Zhao said she was worried about getting lost in the translation.

“Every movie that I make I’m afraid it gets lost in the translation and you never know. That’s the thing, I try not to go. When a movie is over right now right now , this movie (Eternals) is more yours than mine. So I have no control over that and the chemistry of where we are in the world now. “

Chloe Zhao said there are many other films that have collectively inspired her to tell the story of these brand new characters.

“It’s so nice to watch these people who don’t agree with each other or who come from different walks of life, and find commonalities, something worth fighting for, together. is something that I think as humans we love to watch because we hope we can all find common ground and things that are worth fighting for, ”she concluded. .

‘Eternals’ will be released in India on November 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.